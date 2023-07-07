Will NHL 24 be on PC? Latest updates on next EA offering 

The NHL 24 video game is going to be the 38th edition from EA Sports. The NHL EA Sports edition is one of the most popular sports video games. Previous NHL titles released by EA Sports have proven to be quite popular among fans and gamers.

With the 2022-23 National Hockey League season already completed, hockey fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the game.

EA Sports first launched the National Hockey League game series in 1991, and since then it has provided users with new titles each year. Along with the excitement and anticipation, fans are concerned about whether EA will finally release its new edition on PC.

However, given EA Sports' previous releases, it is unlikely that NHL 24 will be made available on PC. EA Sports last released the game for PC in 2009, and no PC version of the National Hockey League game series has been released since.

One user on Reddit said:

However, with no official announcement made by EA Sports, it remains to be seen whether EA announces their PC plans this time.

Where can you play NHL 24?

Considering all its previous releases of National Hockey League video games from EA Sports, the latest edition of the game will likely be available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles including the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

NHL 23 made waves by featuring a female professional hockey player on its cover alongside Trevor Zegras, though it remains uncertain if NHL 24 will continue this trend.

The likes of Connor McDavid, Linus Ullmark, and Jack Hughes are among the popular candidates predicted to be featured as the cover athlete on NHL 24.

Fans can anticipate the new edition of the game to be loaded with many features, including the improvement in gameplay, graphics, and of course lots of new rewards.

Pre-order and early access details revealed

NHL 24 is scheduled to be released in 2023. However, there is currently no announcement regarding the official release date of the game by the creators.

Considering all its previous trends, fans can expect the game to be launched between October and December.

The new edition from EA Sports will likely offer an early access period starting three days before the official release date.

For example if the game launches on October 13, fans can expect the early access period to begin three days prior on October 10.

Poll : 0 votes