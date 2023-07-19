Will NHL players be allowed to participate in 2026 Winter Olympics?

The excitement surrounding the potential participation of NHL players in the Winter Olympics continues to grow. Marty Walsh, the executive director of the National Hockey League's Players Association (NHLPA), has expressed his strong focus on bringing League players back to the Olympic stage for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games in Italy.

However, the question remains: Will League players be allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics in 2026?

The League's involvement in the Olympics spanned five consecutive Games, starting in 1998. However, the streak came to an end in 2018 when the League opted not to send players to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

This decision was driven by changes in the league's agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and concerns expressed by League clubs about disrupting the 2017-18 season for the South Korea-hosted Games, as stated by League commissioner Gary Bettman.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Marty Walsh emphasized his determination to make League players' return to the Olympic competition a reality.

Marty Walsh said,

"My focus is to try and make that happen. I’m working with Commissioner Gary Bettman, collectively together with the IIHF, and hopefully, we’ll be able to come up with an agreement and move forward. A lot of players from around the globe want to play for their home country. They want that best-on-best tournament. They want to be part of it.”

The 2020 collective bargaining agreement solidified the League's and NHLPA's commitment to participate in both the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics. However, this commitment is contingent upon the negotiation of terms acceptable to all parties involved, including the League, NHLPA, IIHF, and the IOC.

Marty Walsh said,

"We just want to work that out. They can play in the Olympics in 2026. That’s something that’s really important to a lot of players.”

More about the concerning agreement by the NHL and executive director Walsh

While an agreement was on the table, the League chose not to participate in the 2022 Games in Beijing, China, citing significant disruptions to the regular-season schedule caused by COVID-19.

Walsh, who assumed the role of executive director of the players association in February, acknowledged his ongoing learning process regarding the League's history, dynamics, and the NHLPA's relationship with the International Olympic Committee.

He emphasized the importance of finding a resolution that allows League players to compete in the 2026 Winter Games, considering the significance it holds for many players.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault