"Will not retire until he does": Fans speculate Alex Ovechkin catching Wayne Gretzky for most career goals after forward's early season struggles

As the NHL season progresses, fans are closely monitoring the performance of Russian ice hockey sensation Alex Ovechkin, who currently serves as the left winger and captain of the Washington Capitals. Speculation is rife among hockey enthusiasts about Ovechkin's potential to surpass the legendary Wayne Gretzky for the most career goals in NHL history, especially in light of the forward's early season struggles.

Sportsnet, a prominent sports media outlet, recently took to its Twitter account to engage fans in this ongoing debate. In a post that has garnered significant attention, Sportsnet presented a comparison of the career goal tallies of the two hockey icons, captioning it with a thought-provoking question:

"Quarter way through the season check-in: do you think Ovechkin catches Gretzky for most career goals?"

The Twitter post became a platform for NHL fans to express their opinions and predictions regarding Ovechkin's quest to dethrone Gretzky. One fan voiced unwavering confidence in the 38-year-old's determination, saying:

"He will not retire until he does."

Another fan, adopting a more pragmatic approach, acknowledged Ovechkin's early-season struggles but remained optimistic about his long-term prospects.

"Not this season most likely, but he still has several seasons in the tank. He needs a 22-goal per season over the rest of this season and each of the next two. Doesn’t seem difficult for this guy," the fan opined.

In contrast, a fan expressed a more definitive stance, asserting:

"He’ll definitely."

As the season unfolds and Alex Ovechkin strives to find his rhythm, the debate surrounding his potential to catch Gretzky for the most career goals is likely to intensify.

Alex Ovechkin and Washington Capitals' challenges in 2023-24 season

Alex Ovechkin, earning $9.5 million annually, is facing criticism as the Washington Capitals have struggled in the 2023-24 season. After 23 games, the team risks missing the playoffs and Ovechkin's goal pace is a career-low, prompting calls for retirement on social media.

Despite helping secure a Stanley Cup for Washington, Ovechkin's performance is under scrutiny. If he scores only 20 goals this season, he'll be 52 goals behind the NHL record, with two years left on his contract. Recent changes and the absence of longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom are impacting Ovechkin's play.

The Capitals' Stanley Cup contention era appears over, raising doubts about Ovechkin's record-breaking potential before his retirement. Pressure and a new offensive system have affected Ovechkin's shot average.

While leading the team in points, Alex Ovechkin's performance feels different this year, leaving the hockey community divided on his pursuit of breaking Gretzky's record. The season's outcome remains uncertain, with clarity expected after the All-Star break.