Will Ryan O'Reilly return to Toronto Maple Leafs? NHL analyst has interesting answer

Ryan O'Reilly, the 2019 Stanley Cup champion, will hit the free-agent market on July 1, but there's still uncertainty among Toronto Maple Leafs fans about whether O'Reilly will stay in Toronto.

O'Reilly was acquired by the Maple Maple Leafs from the St. Louis Blues at this year's trade deadline. Although O'Reilly has expressed his time with the Leafs as a rental, Maple Leafs new GM Brad Trelivin has reportedly shown interest in signing the 32-year-old forward.

To shed more light on O'Reilly's situation with the Maple Leafs, hockey analyst Jamie McLennan joined Jay Onrait of Sportscentre to discuss whether O'Reilly wants to stay with the Leafs and their cap situation, which will be a factor in signing him. McLennan said:

"Absolutely. Now you just mentioned if cap gymnastics is the price right? Is he going to be able to be a fit financially for the organization, but is he a fit if you move to the salary aside, absolutely, Ryan O'Reilly, to me, not only being a local guy but understands the magnitude of the market understands where he would fit in the lineup, whether it's the number two centerman or pushing to the wing, or if there's tremendous depth you slide down to that third line, but it gives head coach Sheldon Keefe a lot of options as we saw in the playoffs."

He added:

"I think he's a perfect fit from a professional standpoint, from a human standpoint. He's one of the best known guys in the National Hockey League as a person.

"And as far as being a role model and for some of the young players that are cycling through, he is the perfect fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs; again, you mentioned cap gymnastics aside, well we can't, we have to factor that in; he might just be too pricey."

How has Ryan O'Reilly fared with Toronto Maple Leafs?

After being acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs at this year's trade deadline, Ryan O'Reilly ended the season with 11 points (four goals and seven assists). At the St. Louis Blues, the 32-year-old played 53 games and racked up 30 points (16 goals and 14 assists).

In the 2023 playoffs, O'Reilly managed nine points (three goals and six assists). As captain, he played a key role in helping the St. Louis Blues win the 2019 Stanley Cup and was honored with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs with 23 points.

Known as one of the best dynamic forwards in the league, Ryan O'Reilly was drafted 33rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft. He has played in 15 seasons in the league, racking up 702 points (256 goals and 446 assists) in 991 games.

