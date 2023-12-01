Will Sanni Hakala ever play hockey again? Exploring 26-year-old's possibility of return after paralyzing incident

In a recent Instagram post, 26-year-old hockey player Sanni Hakala addressed her fans and followers, expressing determination and resilience following a paralyzing incident.

Hakala, who plays for HV71 in Sweden, announced her focus on rehabilitation to achieve the best possible recovery. She shared on Instagram:

"This situation obviously sucks, but I'm not scared to take it on. I don't know what I'm going to do next, but I know it will be fucking awesome."

There are stories of courage and tenacity in the hockey world, where players faced devastating injuries but demonstrated remarkable strength to make their return.

Jack Jablonski, paralyzed a decade ago during a high school hockey game, still feels the sensation of wearing skates. Travis Roy, despite being paralyzed 11 seconds into his college career, became an advocate for spinal cord injury survivors.

Mason Garcia, an Academy of Holy Angels hockey player, returned home and regained the ability to walk after a hit left him with limited movement. These inspiring stories offer hope and showcase the resilience of athletes facing severe challenges.

However, the road to recovery varies for each individual, and the extent of the injury plays a crucial role. The recent incident involving Milton Academy's Jake Thibeault, who fractured his T7 and T8 vertebrae, raises questions about the possibility of a return to the sport after such a traumatic event.

Hockey enthusiasts and fans of Sanni Hakala are left pondering the question: Will she ever play hockey again? The uncertainty surrounding her future in the sport adds an air of suspense to her journey of rehabilitation.

Following her devastating injury, it's too early to say if Hakala will make a return to the sport she loves.

Injury shatters storied career: Sanni Hakala's journey from youth hockey to paralyzing setback

Sanni Hakala faces a profound challenge after a devastating accident during a game against Djurgarden IF.

Colliding with a goal post, Hakala suffered a neck injury that has left her paralyzed. The abrupt cancellation of the game marked the beginning of a traumatic episode, leading to emergency surgery for the talented athlete.

Hakala's journey in hockey has been characterized by resilience and achievement. Originating as a youth player on the boys' teams until the age of 15, she signed with JYP Jyvaskyla in the Naisten SM-sarja, the top tier of Finnish women's hockey. Her commitment to fair play was recognized with the Emma Laaksonen Award for Fair Play during the 2015–16 season.

In 2016, Hakala made a move to HV71 in the SDHL, where she became an integral part of the team. Her contributions were duly recognized, as she was named HV71's fan player of the year for the 2019–20 season.

Despite overcoming challenges, like missing part of the 2020–21 SDHL season, Hakala's resilience shone through when she scored a hat-trick on her return.

On the international stage, Sanni Hakala has represented Finland with distinction, earning two Olympic bronze medals in 2018 and 2022 and contributing to the team's historic silver medal at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship.