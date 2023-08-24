"Will he start playing defense?": Evan Bouchard's contract extension worth $7,800,000 has Oilers fans raising questions

The hockey world is buzzing with reactions as the Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of defenseman Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract extension with an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $3.9 million.

The Oilers' decision to secure Bouchard's services for the upcoming seasons has been met with a range of emotions. Many fans expressed their opinions on Twitter.

One fan couldn't help but voice a concern that has been a recurring topic among fan discussions. The tweet humorously read:

"Now that he's paid will he start playing defense?"

Another comment took a more critical stance:

"You overpaid for mid."

On the other end of the spectrum, one fan couldn't contain their excitement, exclaiming:

"ITS A GREAT THURSDAY."

Evan Bouchard, a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman, has been a significant presence in the Edmonton Oilers lineup since he was selected 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. His contract extension signals the team's belief in his defensive ability.

With Bouchard's future in Edmonton secured, the anticipation builds for the upcoming seasons, as fans eagerly await his enhanced performance.

The Edmonton Oilers secured restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard with a two-year contract worth $7.8 million. The 23-year-old's new deal comes with an average annual cap hit of $3.9 million.

Bouchard's impressive performance last season included eight goals and 40 points across 82 games for the Oilers. In the playoffs, he continued to shine, contributing four goals and 17 points in 12 games before the team's second-round elimination.

This signing nudges the Oilers just under the salary cap by a margin of less than $400,000, according to CapFriendly. Bouchard was the last of the team's restricted free agents to be signed. Meanwhile, forward Brandon Sutter remains unsigned but will participate in the upcoming training camp on a professional tryout basis.

Bouchard had previously been operating under a three-year, $4.975 million entry-level contract inked with the Oilers in July 2018. Since being drafted 10th overall by the Oilers in 2018, he has accumulated an impressive record of 23 goals and 89 points in 184 games with the team.

Bouchard has also represented Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championship, contributing three assists in five games during the competition.