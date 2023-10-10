William Karlsson's wife Emily left in splits over husband's unique birthday wish - "Never know what he's gonna say"

Emily, the wife of William Karlsson, is always excited to see what her husband will post about her on social media.

On Monday, Emily turned 31 and to her surprise, her husband William took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with a heartfelt post. In the post, he also thanked her for their adorable son, Beckham:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and thanks for Beckham, he's the man!"

In response to William Karlsson's unique birthday post on Instagram, she thanked him by sharing a story on her IG. She stated that she never knows what her husband is going to post on her birthday, along with laughing and a heart hands emoji:

"I always look forward to my bday post from my husband never know what he's gonna post or say lolzzz"

William Karlsson's wife Emily left in splits over her husband's unique birthday wish. (Image Credit: efergie13/Instagram)

More on William Karlsson's wife, Emily

Emily Karlsson was born and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. She's a model and TV personality with over 400k followers on Instagram. She rose to prominence as a contestant on the 20th season of the popular American television reality show, "The Bachelor." She was eliminated in Week 7.

Notably, Emily also has a twin sister named Haley, who also appeared on the show alongside her.

She's also worked as a cocktail waitress at one of the Cosmopolitan Hotel's nightclubs in Las Vegas. She met the Golden Knights' Karlsson in 2017 and they began dating. The couple married in the summer of 2022 after being in a relationship for five years.

This year, in May, they welcomed the arrival of a baby boy whom they named Beckham.

