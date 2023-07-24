William Karlsson's wife Emily reminisces wedding day on couple's first anniversary

On July 23, 2022, Swedish professional ice hockey forward William Karlsson tied the knot with Emily Ferguson. As they celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Emily took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, commemorating the beautiful day they said their "I do's."

The couple's love and joy radiated through a video capturing the memorable moments of their wedding night, leaving fans swooning over their undeniable chemistry.

In the Instagram post, Emily expressed her deep affection for her husband, captioning it with a heartfelt message:

"All I wanna do is grow old with you."

Emily's post exuded happiness and excitement as she marked the passing of one year since their wedding day. The couple's journey from being partners to becoming husband and wife has been filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. The celebration was undoubtedly a joyous occasion.

Addressing her husband affectionately as "baby roo," Emily also revealed the endearing nickname she used for her husband.

A look at William Karlsson's NHL career

William Karlsson's breakout season in 2017-18 with the Vegas Golden Knights was remarkable and unexpected in recent NHL history. Despite being picked up by the Golden Knights during the expansion draft, Karlsson made the most of the opportunity and experienced a stunning offensive surge. He managed to score an impressive 43 goals, a remarkable improvement from the six goals he scored in the previous season.

This 37-goal jump was the third-largest single-season increase in NHL history. Moreover, Karlsson's exceptional performance earned him the third spot in the league for goals. He also led the Golden Knights with a total of 78 points.

Notably, Karlsson wasn't just an offensive force, but he also excelled defensively, boasting a league-leading plus-49 rating. Furthermore, he demonstrated sportsmanship and discipline by incurring just six minor penalties throughout the entire season, which led to him being honored with the prestigious Lady Byng Trophy.

Even in the playoffs, Karlsson continued to impress, contributing significantly with seven goals and 15 points in 20 games as the Golden Knights managed to reach the Stanley Cup Final during their inaugural season.

Although he couldn't replicate the extraordinary numbers in the following season, Karlsson still put up decent stats. He had 24 goals and accumulated 56 points, which shows his consistency as a top scorer in the NHL.

