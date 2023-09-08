William Nylander's agent opens up on $45,000,000 Leafs winger's impending contract extension

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is currently surrounded by speculation over contract negotiations. With his current contract set to expire after this season, the impending contract extension for Nylander has garnered significant attention.

To provide some context, William Nylander inked a six-year, $45,000,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 1, 2018. Since then, he has been an integral part of the Leafs roster, contributing his offensive skills and versatility to the team's efforts.

On Friday, Nylander’s agent, Lewis Gross, in a discussion with The Athletic, said:

“We’re open to trying to get a deal done, as well.”

Leafs management has expressed a desire to secure Nylander's services for the long term. General manager Brad Treliving, who assumed his role during an eventful period in the franchise's history, has emphasized the importance of retaining key players.

Treliving's tenure began amid a flurry of activity, including important free-agent signings and the extension of head coach Sheldon Keefe. However, one of the most pivotal moves during his early days as general manager was securing a new deal for franchise player Auston Matthews.

Next on the agenda for Treliving and the Leafs organization is the contract extension for William Nylander. The negotiations have been ongoing, and while a deal has not been finalized, there is no indication of any major roadblocks or impasses in the discussions.

In a discussion with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Treliving said:

“Willy is a really important player and a really good player, and we want to get him done, too. That’s next on the list.”

Treliving's remarks sound positive for William Nylander's future with the Maple Leafs

Treliving has expressed his desire to keep William Nylander in a Maple Leafs jersey, recognizing the forward's importance to the team's success. Nylander himself has conveyed his intention to remain in Toronto.

Treliving said:

“He’s a very good player and you always want to keep the good players. And he’s told me he wants to be in Toronto. That’s the most important thing. If there’s a desire on both sides, then you should be able to come to an agreement."

As both parties seem committed to finding common ground, Treliving has stressed that there is still ample time to reach an agreement, with a year remaining on Nylander's current contract.