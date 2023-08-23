William Nylander finally addresses rumors about impending contract talks with Maple Leafs

William Nylander will be a pending free agent next season and there has been lots of talk that he will be leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nylander held out until the last possible day while he was an RFA, so he is no stranger to being part of difficult contract extensions. As the Maple Leafs are in a cap crunch and with Auston Matthews also a free agent next year, many reports tend to think Nylander may not be back.

As well, according to reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander are very far away and early talks of an extension were not going well.

“Well, it’s not going well," TSN's Chris Johnston reported back in June. I think that’s fair to say. There is a lot of discussions down at the draft in Nashville between the team and his agent, and they just see the world differently at this point in time."

Since then, there has been no update on William Nylander's contract extension. Yet, the Swede is set to be on Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek and Elliotte provided Leaf fans with a big update.

Expand Tweet

"The most relaxed man in hockey. “Lots of time” to sort out his contract, says there’s nowhere else he wants to be than Toronto. Doesn’t see why everyone is spending so much time discussing it."

This is no doubt massive news for the Toronto Maple Leafs as William Nylander is a key part of their roster. However, until a contract is signed, nothing is done but it does appear that Nylander wants to be a member of the Maple Leafs going forward.

William Nylander's stats

William Nylander finished last season with a career-high 87 points in 82 games with 40 goals and 47 assists. In the playoffs, meanwhile, Nylander was arguably Toronto's best player as he recorded 10 points in 11 games.

In the year prior, he had 80 points in 81 games, showing he can be about a point-per-player in the NHL.

Nylander was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the eighth overall pick in 2014. In 521 games with Toronto, he has 430 points.

Poll : Do you think William Nylander will re-sign with the Maple Leafs? Yes No 0 votes