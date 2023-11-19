William Nylander opens up on his Sweden experience after helping Maple Leafs seal OT thriller

Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander recently shared his experience during the NHL Global Series in Sweden, where he played a crucial role in the Maple Leafs' thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild in Stockholm.

Having Swedish roots, Nylander was thrilled to have the opportunity to play in front of his home crowd and reconnect with friends and family. During the post-game interview, he expressed his thoughts on this unique experience, saying:

“It’s been weird, going around with my buddies and the next day playing an NHL game. It’s been fun, a lot of fun.”

Nylander was able to demonstrate his skills on an international level while also connecting with his Swedish roots thanks to the Global Series. He certainly lived up to the hype, scoring the game-winning goal at 3:09 of overtime, much to the joy of local fans.

Expand Tweet

William Nylander extends his club record of season-opening point streak to 17 games with an early assist in the contest.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly contributed with a goal and two assists, while Auston Matthews joined Nylander by recording one goal and one assist on Sunday for the Maple Leafs. Despite letting go of a two-goal lead at one point, the Maple Leafs emerged victorious.

William Nylander’s custom hockey stick

William Nylander is a talented forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who is known for his impressive skills on the ice. Nylander has been using the Sherwood Code TMP Pro hockey stick, which aims to maximize shot power while requiring less effort to shoot.

Nylander initially tried out the Code TMP Pro in December 2022. After briefly returning to his custom Bauer stick for one game, he elected to stay with Sherwood and signed an endorsement agreement with them in February 2023.

The Code TMP Pro is engineered for power and accuracy. Its carbon fiber construction transfers energy efficiently from the shaft to the blade. It also has a tapered kickpoint, which converts energy into powerful shots.

William Nylander is known for customizing his sticks by spray painting, adding flair to his style. He spray-paints his stick in the morning and meticulously tapes it up at night before the game. Interestingly, he doesn't paint the blade of the stick, just covering that part with tape.