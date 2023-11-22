William Nylander's proposed bumper contract extension has NHL executive questioning Maple Leafs star's future

The impending contract extension for Toronto Maple Leafs star forward, William Nylander, has become a topic of considerable speculation. As the negotiations unfold, NHL executives from rival teams are grappling with the question of what constitutes a fair deal for the talented player, prompting varied opinions and reflections on Nylander's value to a team.

Recently NHL insider Pierre LeBrun talked to several executives from rival teams and asked them about a fair contract extension for William Nylander.

One NHL rival team executive, when asked about Nylander's contract situation, emphasized on the package Nylander carries as a player. They remarked:

"Nylander is a unique player that you can have a lot of differing opinions on. As talented as he is, some teams wouldn't make him 'the guy' on their team. A lot of teams see him as the shiny sports car you splurge on when your portfolio is all in order."

While acknowledging Nylander's undeniable talent, the executive highlighted the differing perspectives on whether Nylander should be the key player for a team. Despite his impressive production, some teams might view him more as a luxury than a necessity. The executive added:

"Players that produce like he does get paid. It only takes one team, so I can see a team stepping up in the $10 million dollar range, but it's likely not going to be a competitive team."

Concerns were also raised about how Toronto could feasibly fit Nylander into their salary cap structure while addressing other team needs. The executive responded:

"I’m not sure how many teams will be looking to make that commitment right now until the cap jumps up more significantly. I’m not sure how Toronto could ever fit him in going forward and still address their holes, but I’ve always had the feeling that he’d remain a Leaf.”

William Nylander's NHL performance

Over a career spanning nine seasons, William Nylander has accumulated an impressive 457 points in 538 regular-season games, with an additional 40 playoff points in 50 games. The 25-year-old forward is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Nylander's current contract, a six-year deal worth $45 million, was signed on December 1, 2018. As the 2023-24 NHL season progresses, Nylander continues to surprise everyone with his offensive production, scoring 27 points in 17 games. It included 12 goals and 15 assists.