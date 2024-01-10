William Nylander's sisters Ella and Stephanie react to their brother signing $92 million contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

In a heartwarming response to William Nylander's historic contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, his sisters Ella and Stephanie Nylander, took to social media to express their pride and joy. The 27-year-old right wing secured a monumental $92 million, eight-year deal with the Maple Leafs, making it the largest contract in franchise history.

Ella and Stephanie, in an Instagram story, shared their excitement, sharing that they are incredibly proud of their brother. The post featured a picture of the entire Nylander family, including their cherished pet, capturing a moment of celebration. The no-movement clause in Nylander's contract further solidifies his commitment to the team for years to come.

Stephanie Nylander's Insta story

Michelle Nylander Insta story

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2014, Nylander has become a key player for the team, boasting an impressive record of 198 goals and 286 assists over 558 career games. His stellar performances, evident in the current season with 21 goals and 33 assists in 37 games, played a significant role in securing this landmark contract.

Unveiling William Nylander's family legacy in sports and culture

William Nylander's personal life is intricately woven with a rich tapestry of hockey heritage, diverse cultural influences and strong family bonds. He is the son of former NHL player Michael Nylander and Camilla Nylander. His father, a skilled player hailing from Sweden, enjoyed a successful career spanning two decades, showcasing his skills across various NHL teams.

Beyond the rink, Nylander's interests extend to his Swedish roots, having spent a significant part of his formative years in Sweden after his family's relocation. This exposure to different cultures and languages likely shaped his well-rounded personality and global perspective. Outside of hockey, Nylander actively participates in philanthropic activities, demonstrating a commitment to giving back.

The Nylander family boasts a strong sports legacy, with William sharing a close bond with his brother Alexander, a professional hockey player like himself. Their shared experiences and love for the game have undoubtedly forged a robust sibling connection.

Additionally, the family includes Jacqueline, an aspiring tennis player currently competing in the WTA circuit and collegiately at Southern Methodist University. Stephanie is also involved in tennis. The Nylander family stands as an example of a multi-faceted sports legacy and a supportive familial environment.