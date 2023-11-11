William Nylander's viral subway pic leaves Auston Matthews questioning Leafs teammates' tardiness

Maybe Auston Matthews should consider taking the subway too. Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander has been turning heads both on and off the ice this season, capturing the public's attention with his unconventional commute to games.

Auston Matthews, Nylander's teammate and one of the team's leading scorers, recently shared his thoughts on Nylander's subway escapades.

Auston Matthews pokes fun at WIlliam Nylander's subway commute: A quirky ritual yielding on-ice success

In a lighthearted comment, Auston Matthews acknowledged his preference for giving himself ample time to reach the rink, a luxury he doesn't necessarily believe Nylander shares.

"I usually like to give myself enough time to get to the rink. I don't know if he's in the same category," Auston Matthews quipped, highlighting the different approaches players take when it comes to pre-game routines.

Nylander's subway saga began when a photo of him casually riding the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to Scotiabank Arena went viral.

Seated beside a man sporting a Leafs hat, Nylander seemed unfazed by the attention. Speaking to Postmedia's Terry Koshan, Nylander confirmed that he frequently takes the subway to most games.

He even mentioned that fans occasionally approach him for pictures or a quick chat, but overall, the experience has been positive, with everyone being "very nice."

Auston Matthews, acknowledging the practicality of Nylander's choice, remarked:

"I think the weekday games, he'll find himself on the subway every once in a while. I mean, I don't blame him. It's probably better than sitting in traffic for an extended period of time."

Nylander's decision to navigate the city's public transportation system instead of dealing with congested roadways showcases a down-to-earth approach to his daily routine.

While Matthews and Nylander may have different preferences when it comes to commuting, there's no denying the success Nylander has found on the ice this season.

Boasting an impressive 13-game point streak to start the campaign, Nylander's performance speaks volumes about the benefits of finding a routine that works, no matter how unconventional it may be.

Perhaps, in jest, Matthews hinted at taking a page from Nylander's book, hinting that he might make a return to the subway ride he last used in a viral video in 2019 for the Toronto Maple Leafs' Instagram page.

As the Leafs continue their pursuit of success this season, Nylander's subway stories add a touch of charm to the team's narrative, proving that sometimes, success comes from unexpected places – even the humble subway ride.