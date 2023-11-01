William Nylander sets impressive Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record with new contract talks looming

William Nylander, the Canadian-Swedish professional right winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, captured the spotlight in a recent game against the Los Angeles Kings. Despite the team's challenging 4-1 loss, Nylander showcased an impressive feat, extending his point streak to a historic nine games in the season opener.

This remarkable achievement has added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing contract talks surrounding the talented winger.

On Tuesday night, as the Maple Leafs took on the Los Angeles Kings, all eyes were on William Nylander. Despite the final score not going in the Leafs' favor, Nylander's performance shone brightly. He managed to extend his season-opening point streak to an unprecedented nine games, setting a new franchise record for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This accomplishment is proof of Nylander's skill and consistency on the ice. With nine consecutive games contributing points, he has showcased his ability to play an integral role in the team's performance.

As the news of Nylander's record-breaking streak spread, the excitement and admiration from fans and hockey enthusiasts poured in. TSN, a prominent sports network, took to X to share the remarkable feat with the world. Their tweet, captioned:

"William Nylander is the first player in Leafs franchise history to begin a season with a 9-game point streak."

While Nylander's on-ice performance has undoubtedly been exceptional, the timing of his record-breaking achievement couldn't be more interesting. The 2023 season marks a significant moment for Nylander, not only because of his historic point streak but also due to the looming contract talks.

As discussions surrounding Nylander's contract negotiations continue, his exceptional performance during these nine games may have a profound impact on the direction of those talks. Maple Leafs fans eagerly await news of a new deal that will secure their star winger's future with the team.

A quick look at William Nylander and brother Alexander's NHL journey

William Nylander was the eighth overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL draft. After impressive AHL performances and standout seasons with the Maple Leafs, he achieved 61 points in consecutive years. A contract dispute led to a delayed start in the 2018-19 season, but he rebounded with 31 goals in 2019-20.

Notably, William's younger brother, Alexander Nylander, was drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016 and later traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2019. He then played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022-23 season.