"William Nylander is not worth 10+M a year" - Leafs fans react to Swedish right winger's contract demands

According to reports, contract negotiations between William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs are not proceeding as expected.
Maple Leafs new GM Brad Treliving's decisions on his star players have begun to reverse in recent days, and one of the star players is Nylander. Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Reaves and Max Domi all have signed new deals with the Leafs.
The Maple Leafs are projected to be over $8 million in cap space and are reportedly willing to offer Nylander an AAV of around $8 million. According to insider, Chris Johnson, the Swedish winger is looking for a $10 million contract.
Fans have shown their concern regarding the new deal involving Nylander and took to the social media platform Twitter to share their opinions. One said:
"He is not better than Matt Tkachuk and he makes 9.5. Willie needs to come back to earth. He is not worth 10+M a year."
William Nylander signed a six-year $45 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 1, 2018. He has an AAV of $6,962,366 and has one year remaining in his contract. The 27-year-old winger had an impressive career-high season last term, tallying 40 points (17 goals 23 assists) in 50 games.
Nylander has played 521 NHL games and has racked up 430 points through 177 goals and 253 assists.
What did Chris Johnson say about William Nylander's contract negotiations with Toronto Maple Leafs?
With the latest addition of players, the Maple Leafs' cap space has already been exceeded, so the team is now struggling to extend the contract of William Nylander.
Theit current situation with the Swedish forward is leading to two possibilities: either the Leafs sign him on a new contract as offered by Nylander's camp, or they price him out of the team due to a tight budget.
Hockey Insider Chris Johnson shed some light on what's going on between the Maple Leafs and Nylander's camp regarding the contract negotiation. He said ( via The Hockey News):
"There were a lot of discussions down at the draft in Nashville between the team (Toronto) and his agent," Johnston said. "And they just see the world differently at this point in time."
"He (Nylander) has a reasonable argument based on the points he's had," continued Johnston. "But I just don't see how the Leafs can ever make that work."
