"William Nylander is not worth 10+M a year" - Leafs fans react to Swedish right winger's contract demands

According to reports, contract negotiations between William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs are not proceeding as expected.

Maple Leafs new GM Brad Treliving's decisions on his star players have begun to reverse in recent days, and one of the star players is Nylander. Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Reaves and Max Domi all have signed new deals with the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are projected to be over $8 million in cap space and are reportedly willing to offer Nylander an AAV of around $8 million. According to insider, Chris Johnson, the Swedish winger is looking for a $10 million contract.

Fans have shown their concern regarding the new deal involving Nylander and took to the social media platform Twitter to share their opinions. One said:

"He is not better than Matt Tkachuk and he makes 9.5. Willie needs to come back to earth. He is not worth 10+M a year."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Craig @ccmreid @BR_OpenIce Kucherov and Tkachuk both make 9.5 million AAV and Nylander is nowhere as good or better than either of them. His salary of 6.5 is comparable to his effectiveness as a player. @BR_OpenIce Kucherov and Tkachuk both make 9.5 million AAV and Nylander is nowhere as good or better than either of them. His salary of 6.5 is comparable to his effectiveness as a player.

Hockey Chic 6 😻🏒🏈 ⚾️ @pamela_abrell @BR_OpenIce He is not better than Matt Tkachuk and he makes 9.5. Willie needs to come back to earth. He is not worth 10+M a year. @BR_OpenIce He is not better than Matt Tkachuk and he makes 9.5. Willie needs to come back to earth. He is not worth 10+M a year.

Robert Zamboni 🇨🇦 @Not_an_ebug @BR_OpenIce His dad agent is going to dig in on this negotiation just like the last deal… I’d be actively shopping him around @BR_OpenIce His dad agent is going to dig in on this negotiation just like the last deal… I’d be actively shopping him around

Brandon @BV_1109 @BR_OpenIce And this is why Toronto is struggling to win with this core. Everyone wants to get theirs (& rightfully so before anyone comes at me) but when you've got five-six guys eating 70-80% of your cap you have little to no room for depth. If you're Wille why wouldn't you want just as.. @BR_OpenIce And this is why Toronto is struggling to win with this core. Everyone wants to get theirs (& rightfully so before anyone comes at me) but when you've got five-six guys eating 70-80% of your cap you have little to no room for depth. If you're Wille why wouldn't you want just as..

Marner takes 11m … and Nylander takes 9.5m @BR_OpenIce Sign mathews first, if he takes a team friendly deal, the rest will fall into place… get him for 12.34m for 5Marner takes 11m … and Nylander takes 9.5m @BR_OpenIce Sign mathews first, if he takes a team friendly deal, the rest will fall into place… get him for 12.34m for 5Marner takes 11m … and Nylander takes 9.5m

Homie El Guacamole @Nabatron @BR_OpenIce He can put up a 100 points but when it’s the playoffs he folds like a cheap suit @BR_OpenIce He can put up a 100 points but when it’s the playoffs he folds like a cheap suit

Paul Santasieri @paulie_nuts @BR_OpenIce I'd give him 9. Cant justify giving him as much or more than Kuch @BR_OpenIce I'd give him 9. Cant justify giving him as much or more than Kuch

🍺🏒🏝 @lookin4abeach @BR_OpenIce I like Willy but no way is he getting $10M from any team let alone the Leafs. Yes Leafs overpaid 16 & 91 but let’s not make that mistake again. Willy stays if he accepts $8.5M x 5 I think would be fair 🤔 I like Willy but no way is he getting $10M from any team let alone the Leafs. Yes Leafs overpaid 16 & 91 but let’s not make that mistake again. Willy stays if he accepts $8.5M x 5 I think would be fair 🤔 @BR_OpenIce 😂 I like Willy but no way is he getting $10M from any team let alone the Leafs. Yes Leafs overpaid 16 & 91 but let’s not make that mistake again. Willy stays if he accepts $8.5M x 5 I think would be fair 🤔

Corey Billings @corey2904 @BR_OpenIce Offer him 9 because that is probably what he would get on the Ufa market. If he wants to be in Toronto he signs it. If not shop him now and find yourself someone for Morgan Rielly @BR_OpenIce Offer him 9 because that is probably what he would get on the Ufa market. If he wants to be in Toronto he signs it. If not shop him now and find yourself someone for Morgan Rielly

William Nylander signed a six-year $45 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 1, 2018. He has an AAV of $6,962,366 and has one year remaining in his contract. The 27-year-old winger had an impressive career-high season last term, tallying 40 points (17 goals 23 assists) in 50 games.

Nylander has played 521 NHL games and has racked up 430 points through 177 goals and 253 assists.

What did Chris Johnson say about William Nylander's contract negotiations with Toronto Maple Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes

With the latest addition of players, the Maple Leafs' cap space has already been exceeded, so the team is now struggling to extend the contract of William Nylander.

Theit current situation with the Swedish forward is leading to two possibilities: either the Leafs sign him on a new contract as offered by Nylander's camp, or they price him out of the team due to a tight budget.

Hockey Insider Chris Johnson shed some light on what's going on between the Maple Leafs and Nylander's camp regarding the contract negotiation. He said ( via The Hockey News):

"There were a lot of discussions down at the draft in Nashville between the team (Toronto) and his agent," Johnston said. "And they just see the world differently at this point in time."

"He (Nylander) has a reasonable argument based on the points he's had," continued Johnston. "But I just don't see how the Leafs can ever make that work."

