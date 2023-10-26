Mark Chipman, co-owner of the Winnipeg Jets, recently addressed reports surrounding Jets' potential relocation. In an interview with Darren Dreger, Mark Chipman categorically denied any reports suggesting their sale or relocation.

Mark Chipman’s statement on the Winnipeg Jets

When asked by Dreger:

"Is there any threat of sale or relocation if this can't get turned around?"

Chipman responded:

"No. I can see how somebody might, how you could ask that question you know because it, because it happned once is a concern that it could happen again."

"Not on our watch, we'd been doing this far too long, we got into this in very reason of the heartbreak that you described. It was that very emotion that bought us into this and then kept us in the fight."

Chipman's statement comes at a time of significant uncertainty for the Jets, who have been experiencing numerous obstacles both on and off the ice. Yet his clear response provides fans of their beloved team some peace of mind about its future.

Chipman's commitment to keeping the Jets in Winnipeg speaks volumes about both his beliefs in and respect for both teams and cities alike.

Chipman acknowledged the challenges that the team had been confronted with, including financial pressures and the post-pandemic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he expressed confidence in both his team's resiliency and that of the Winnipeg market.

A bit about Mark Chipman

Mark Chipman has earned recognition within professional sports as an established co-owner of the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Chipman holds strong community roots as well as possessing an insatiable passion for hockey that runs deep.

Chipman began his path towards NHL ownership by participating in his family business, Megill-Stephenson Company, an automotive sales and real estate holding firm where his leadership skills helped ensure its growth and success. His business acumen and ability were essential factors. Moreover, his passion for hockey motivated him to seek ownership of an NHL franchise.

Chipman and his company, True North Sports & Entertainment acquired the Minnesota Moose from the International Hockey League and relocated them to Winnipeg; later renaming them "Manitoba Moose."

Winnipeg saw professional hockey return following its original team, the Jets' relocation to Phoenix back in 1996, marking an exciting new chapter for those living here.

Chipman saw his vision come to fruition when True North purchased and relocated the Atlanta Thrashers back to Winnipeg under the name of Winnipeg Jets.

Under Chipman's leadership, the Jets have become both beloved members of Winnipeg society and powerful competitors in the NHL.

Chipman is also actively engaged in his community. He serves on several boards of organizations including the Winnipeg Jets True North Foundation which supports various charitable efforts in Manitoba.