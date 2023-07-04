Winnipeg Jets Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Winnipeg Jets will begin their 2023 Development Camp at the prestigious Hockey For All Centre on Tuesday, July 4. The camp will continue till Saturday, July 8, with the Jets' 27-player roster partaking in various training sessions.

The team's most recent NHL Entry Draft picks and other prospects are expected to benefit from the camp's training and experience opportunities as the Jets prepare for the upcoming 2023–24 season.

The roster features 16 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders. Here's a complete list of the invited players:

Seventeen of the 27 players are Winnipeg draft picks, while the other five campers who have previously played for the AHL Manitoba Moose are Brad Lambert, Chaz Lucius, Tyrel Bauer, Parker Ford and Carson Golder.

Winnipeg Jets’ list of defensemen attending the development camp for 2023 includes Anton Johannesson, Elias Salomonsson, Jordan Tourigny, Josh Zinger, Scooter Brickey, Wyatt Wilson, and Dmitry Kuzmin.

The Winnipeg Jets’ list of goaltenders attending the development camp includes Logan Neaton, Thomas Milic, and Dominic DiVincentiis. The development camp would also have 16 top-notch forwards throughout the training period.

The blend of drafted prospects and veteran AHL players highlights the team's thorough effort at talent acquisition and development.

As the first on-ice sessions are set to begin on Wednesday, July 5, anticipation is growing. The general public is welcome to visit and watch the team's prospects get trained; full sessions will start each day at 10:00 a.m. The goalies will enter the rink a little earlier on Wednesday and Friday, starting at 9:45 a.m.

Check the full schedule below:

Winnipeg Jets extend Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's contract

The Winnipeg Jets made an announcement confirming the signing of a two-year contract with forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on July 3, 2023. In the NHL, the contract has an annual average value of $775,000. For the 2023–2024 season, it is set up as a two-way contract, and for the 2024–2025 season, it becomes a one-way contract.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is a 25-year-old hockey star who played 50 games for the Jets during the 2022–23 season. He finished the season with a total of 14 points, which included six goals and eight assists, and eight penalty minutes.

The Stockholm, Sweden native also played his first NHL postseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 24, showcasing his development and talent.

