The Winnipeg Jets became the first team to have been eliminated from the playoffs after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated them 4-1 in Game 5 at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights became the first team heading into Round 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Knights could face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Los Angeles Kings in their second round depending on the outcome of the series between the two teams.

Netminder Laurent Brossoit shone for the Knights and made 30 saves on the night against his former club. Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck ended the night with 21 saves. Winnipeg Jets fans are in a mix of emotional states at the moment.

Here's how fans reacted to the Jets being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights:

PLAYOFF KASS IS BACK @The_Kassian @NHLJets I’ve been a lifelong fan of 45 years. I just broke my TV in front of my family and guests because of how awful this game was. My wife took the kids and drove to her parents’ house. I have nothing now. Thanks a lot, Winnipeg Jets @NHLJets I’ve been a lifelong fan of 45 years. I just broke my TV in front of my family and guests because of how awful this game was. My wife took the kids and drove to her parents’ house. I have nothing now. Thanks a lot, Winnipeg Jets

ThompsonForATrophy | WE'RE BACK @Thompson4Calder @NHLJets That seals the deal. I am no longer a Jets fan. I’ve been a fan since 1991 and a season ticket holder since 2009. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Dallas where they know how to run a hockey team. @NHLJets That seals the deal. I am no longer a Jets fan. I’ve been a fan since 1991 and a season ticket holder since 2009. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Dallas where they know how to run a hockey team.

Skate4food97 @RobMarino7 @NHLJets Appreciate the series Jets fans. Never like to see all the injuries at this time of year. Clearly had a patchwork lineup going and they played hard. Winnipeg is definitely one of the classier clubs in the league, players, coaches, and fans. See you next season. @NHLJets Appreciate the series Jets fans. Never like to see all the injuries at this time of year. Clearly had a patchwork lineup going and they played hard. Winnipeg is definitely one of the classier clubs in the league, players, coaches, and fans. See you next season.

CanadianHockeySpirit @CdnHockeySpirit @NHLJets Was there a game tonight? Did the players know? @NHLJets Was there a game tonight? Did the players know?

Spike @Spike78495410 @NHLJets Well at least most of the Jets showed a little class congratulating Brossoit. @NHLJets Well at least most of the Jets showed a little class congratulating Brossoit.

SNim76 @Nummy1414 @NHLJets Truly embarrassing. Everyone in this organization should be embarrassed by this effort this year @NHLJets Truly embarrassing. Everyone in this organization should be embarrassed by this effort this year

The Winnipeg Jets entered the playoffs as the second Wild Card team from the Western Conference. They kicked off their campaign on a winning note by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the opener of Round 1.

However, as the series progressed, the Jets also started to lose their footing and went on to suffer defeat in four straight games, resulting in their elimination from the playoffs.

One of the main reasons for the downfall of the Jets in the series can be attributed to injuries to several key players. The Jets will now need to sit down during the offseason and will need to work on their weaknesses that led to the downfall of the team in the competition.

Vegas Golden Knights eliminate Winnipeg Jets in Game 5

Coming into Game 5, the Knights were more controlled and focused starting in the first period. Chandler Stephenson gets an assist from captain Mark Stone and taps in to make it 1-0 for the Knights just 50 seconds into the game.

The Knights were even quicker in scoring the goal as Mark Stone extended the lead to 2-0 just 42 seconds into the frame. Four minutes later, William Karlsson got a feed from Michael Amadio and fired it back into the net to make it 3-0 for the Knights.

Chandler Stephenson extended the Knights' lead to 4-0 at the 8:37 mark before heading into the third period. The Winnipeg Jets tried to fight back in the third period but the Vegas Golden Knights stood firm to secure a 4-1 win and a 4-1 series win on Thursday.

