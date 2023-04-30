The announcement by Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff that Rick Bowness would be returning as coach for next season has not gone down well with many Winnipeg Jets fans. A tweet from TSN reporting the news sparked a flurry of reactions from fans on Twitter, with many expressing their disappointment and frustration with the decision.

TSN tweeted:

"Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff announces that Rick Bowness will return behind the Jets bench."

TSN @TSN_Sports Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff announces that Rick Bowness will return behind the Jets bench.

In the update's response, one fan tweeted:

"I will say local fan base is not happy and would to move on from Chevaldeyoff, Bowness (less than Chevy), Scheifele, Wheeler and Dubois. Morrissey and Hellebuyck are the only popular “stars” on the Jets."

Bojack Jetsman @ShawnCroninsdog @JeffVeillette I will say local fan base is not happy and would to move on from Chevaldeyoff, Bowness (less than Chevy), Scheifele, Wheeler and Dubois. Morrissey and Hellebuyck are the only popular "stars" on the Jets.

This sentiment was quite common as many other fans felt the same. They believe that the Jets need to make significant changes in order to improve their performance next season.

Another fan tweeted,

"So I guess the Jets will be holding a yard sale this off season."

Jeremy-X @Bubba_76 @TSN_Sports So I guess the jets will be holding a yard sale this off season

According to the fan, the Jets need to overhaul their roster if they want to be competitive in the coming season.

However, not all fans were so negative about Bowness' return as coach. One fan tweeted:

"I’m fine with Bowness being back, but this really is the most tone deaf organization in pro sports. And that’s saying something because I’m also a Reds fan"

TJ @tjh3212 I'm fine with Bowness being back, but this really is the most tone deaf organization in pro sports. And that's saying something because I'm also a Reds fan

This suggests that while fans are not opposed to Bowness returning as coach, they are frustrated with the overall direction of the organization.

DHewitt @donhewitt15 @TSN_Sports Rick Bowness is a good coach. Smart move by Chevy to keep him.

Deck @Aubin15Aubin @TSN_Sports Status quo boys. I'm sure the exact same team will win the Cup next year.

Overall, it is clear that many Winnipeg Jets fans are unhappy with the decision to bring back Rick Bowness as coach for next season. Only time will tell whether the Jets will be able to turn things around next season and win over their disgruntled fan base.

A look at Rick Bowness' career as a coach

Rick Bowness is a successful Canadian ice hockey coach with a long career in the NHL. He started his coaching career in 1982-83 as a player-coach with the Sherbrooke Jets, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. He continued as an assistant coach with the Jets in the following seasons, despite being fined $500 and suspended for three games in 1985-86 for punching an opposing player during a brawl.

In 1987-88, Rick Bowness became the first head coach of the Moncton Hawks, an expansion team that finished in sixth place in their division and missed the playoffs. He continued with the Hawks the following season, leading the team to a winning record.

Rick Bowness was promoted to head coach of the Winnipeg Jets in February 1989, replacing Dan Maloney. He coached in his first NHL game on February 9, 1989, and earned his first NHL victory on February 17, 1989. However, the Jets struggled under Bowness and missed the playoffs with an 8-17-3 record. The team hired a new head coach, Bob Murdoch, after the season while Bowness left the organization.

