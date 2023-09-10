As the NHL offseason rumbles on, the trade rumors surrounding Winnipeg Jets' star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have fans and analysts on the edge of their seats.

Recent developments suggest that Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has thrown a curveball into the mix, a revelation brought to light by NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Michael Russo of The Athletic.

In a surprising twist, Cheveldayoff reportedly said that he fully expects Connor Hellebuyck to be in the Winnipeg Jets' lineup come next month's opening night. This revelation might stun those speculating about Hellebuyck's potential departure from the team.

Cheveldayoff emphasized that the trade talk had taken on a life of its own during the summer. Still, the Jets' recent organizational changes and acquisitions signal their commitment to compete at a higher level in the upcoming season.

While Winnipeg is eager to secure Hellebuyck's future with the team, it's worth noting that the star netminder is entering the final year of his contract, which is $37,000,000 signed in 2018.

This situation poses a dilemma for the Jets, as they risk losing him for nothing in free agency if the front office cannot reach an agreement before the March trade deadline.

To address this, Cheveldayoff has engaged in ongoing dialogue with Hellebuyck, exploring the possibility of a short-term contract to demonstrate the Jets' seriousness as playoff contenders.

As the season approaches, the hockey world awaits with bated breath to see whether Hellebuyck will commit to Winnipeg's vision of a championship future. The stakes are high, and the pressure is on both player and team as they strive to fulfill their shared goal of capturing a coveted Stanley Cup.

Norfolk Admirals strike exciting affiliation deal with Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose

The Norfolk Admirals have solidified a new affiliation agreement with two prestigious teams: the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and the AHL's Manitoba Moose. This partnership marks a significant turning point for the Admirals, promising improved player development and a bolstered on-ice performance for the ECHL team.

The Winnipeg Jets, with a rich history dating back to 1972, have consistently showcased their skills in both the World Hockey Association and the NHL. Recent playoff appearances highlight the Jets' commitment to success and player growth, making their collaboration with the Admirals a beacon of potential progress.

The affiliation extends to the AHL's Manitoba Moose, a team that has earned consecutive Calder Cup playoff berths. Founded in 1994, the Moose's resilience and achievements align with the Admirals' ambitions for a vibrant and competitive future.

Jeff Carr, the Norfolk Admirals' general manager and head coach, voiced optimism about this partnership, emphasizing shared values of character, victory and development. Despite geographical distances, the collective determination to excel bridges the gap.

As the Admirals embark on this journey with the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose, hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating a dynamic new chapter in the Admirals' storied legacy.