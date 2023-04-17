Winnipeg Jets injury report feat. Cole Perfetti, Kevin Stutland and more

The Winnipeg Jets have qualified for the playoffs and will face the No.1 seed Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. They will have some players missing from their roster for this highly anticipated match-up. Here is a report on all their injured players.

Winnipeg Jets forward Sam Gagner out for remainder of season

Sam Gagner #89 of the Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Sam Gagner will be out for the playoffs after undergoing surgery on both hips on March 28. The 33-year old has not played since the team's 6-5 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on February 28. He compiled eight goals and six assists in 48 games.

“The hips have been bothering him,” Coach Bowness said. “So he had an operation on one the other day, and I think he’s going to have another one in two weeks once that one settles down.”

Gagner intends to play hockey again. This rehabilitation period will be very important for him to get ready for next season.

Cole Perfetti questionable for Game 1 due to upper body injury

According to Sportsnet's Ken Wiebe, Jets forward Cole Perfetti (upper body) is not expected to be available for Game 1 on Tuesday. The 21-year-old has not played since the team's 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on February 19.

Perfetti was wearing a non-contact jersey during their recent practice. He posted eight goals and 22 assists in 51 games.

Kevin Stenland likely to miss Game 1 due to a lower-body injury

Kevin Stenlund #28 of the Winnipeg Jets

According to John Lu of TSN, Kevin Stenlund (lower body) is questionable for Game 1 against Vegas on Tuesday.

Stenlund has not been on the ice since getting hurt in the final game of the regular season on Thursday. He left the game after the second period and did not return.

He is listed as day-to-day on the injury report. The 26-year-old forward recorded nine points in 54 games. David Gustafsson is expected to take Stenlund's place with the Winnipeg Jets lineup he is unable to play against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

