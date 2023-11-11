Winnipeg Jets owner's thoughtful gesture allows Adam Johnson's former teammates to attend his funeral

In a heartwarming display of compassion and camaraderie, Mark Chipman, Winnipeg's Jets owner, has extended a generous gesture to ensure that former teammates of the late Adam Johnson can attend his funeral.

Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Penguins forward, was in the seventh game of his first season with the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League when his neck was injured by the skate blade of Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave during an on-ice incident.

Despite being rushed to Northen General Hospital in Sheffield that night, Johnson passed away that same night.

Winnipeg Jets owner's heartfelt move: Ensuring Adam Johnson's teammates say goodbye

Neal Pionk, the defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets, who described Adam Johnson as "one of my best friends," was deeply affected by the tragedy and is grieving for his late friend and former teammate, whose tragic demise took place on Oct. 28 during a professional hockey game in England.

In a touching gesture of solidarity and respect, Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman chartered a plane from Arizona to Minnesota for Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, and Dominic Toninato, enabling them to attend the funeral services of their late friend and fellow hockey player, Johnson.

This thoughtful act by the Winnipeg Jets owner allowed these players to be with their loved ones, pay their respects, and celebrate Adam Johnson's life. Pionk, who was one of the speakers at the service, shared stories about his close friendship with Johnson, including their time as teammates and roommates.

The grieving players were thankful for Chipman's empathetic gesture.

"Forever grateful. I can't put that into words," said Pionk. "It's like, you know, we would've gotten there regardless but we would spend only 8 -10 hours there. With the charter - and I can't thank Mark Chipman enough - we got to spend over 24 hours there. So the fact that there was zero hesitation, Chipman basically said, 'Whatever you need, whenever you need it, it's there.' Boom, and I was overwhelmed. It was greatly appreciated."

The charter plane was arranged following a game in Tempe, and the players were flown back to rejoin the team in St. Louis on Monday evening. This compassionate move by the organization underscores the deep sense of community and the bonds that extend beyond the ice.

The loss of Adam Johnson is even more difficult to comprehend, as he had plans to marry and complete his university education in England, gearing up for his post-hockey career next year.

Our heartfelt thoughts go out to Adam Johnson's family and friends during this challenging time.