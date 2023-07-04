Laurent Brossoit, the newly signed goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, is not seeking an apology from the home crowd for the "You're a backup" chants that he may receive.

Brossoit, who previously played for the Jets for three NHL seasons before joining the Vegas Golden Knights for two seasons, has returned to Winnipeg Jets for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old goaltender has signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the team. In his NHL career, which includes stints with the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Jets, Brossoit has posted a 2.78 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, in 117 games.

Despite facing potential chants from the home crowd, Brossoit expressed his appreciation for that aspect of the game and stated that no apologies are necessary. He sees it as good fun and embraces the passionate atmosphere of the game.

"No apologies necessary. Absolutely not. I love that part of the game. That's good fun."

Murat Ates @WPGMurat



-Laurent Brossoit



(Source: Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_)

(Source: Murat Ates, Twitter)

Brossoit also mentioned his intention to push his good friend, Connor Hellebuyck, who serves as the Jets' starting goaltender. While his exact role and workload for the upcoming season hasn't been clarified yet, Brossoit recognizes the importance of load management for goaltenders.

He acknowledges that it is rare for goalies to play over 60 games in a season and win the Stanley Cup, highlighting the need for balancing playing time and preserving energy for key moments.

Murat Ates @WPGMurat Laurent Brossoit says he'll push his good friend, Connor Hellebuyck as much as he can this year.



Says his exact role/workload hasn't been spelled out for him yet but also notes it's rare for goalies to play 60+ GP and win the Cup.



Says load management is increasingly important.

As Brossoit begins his new chapter with the Jets, he looks forward to contributing to the team's success and supporting Hellebuyck. He'll look to do so while embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit's stats

Winnipeg Jets' Laurent Brossoit has established himself as a notable goaltender in the NHL, displaying impressive skills and delivering consistent performances. Let's delve into his career statistics and explore the impact he has had on the teams he has played for.

In 117 NHL games, Brossoit has shown his ability to compete at a high level. With 49 wins, 41 losses, and 11 overtime losses, he has proven to be a valuable asset between the pipes. His goals-against average stands at an impressive 2.78, reflecting his ability to limit opponents' scoring opportunities.

Brossoit has made 2,837 saves, displaying his agility and quick reflexes, resulting in a solid save percentage of .908. Moreover, he has recorded three shutouts, demonstrating his ability to completely deny opposing teams from scoring.

