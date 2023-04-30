Winnipeg Jets Rumors: No talks of contract extensions with Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois

The future of the Winnipeg Jets may be in doubt, as recent comments from players and management suggest that the team's key players may not be re-signed. Specifically, the possibility of Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, and Pierre-Luc Dubois remaining with the team beyond their current contracts looks doubtful.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, the team's general manager, recently stated that there have been no contract discussions with the agents of any of the three players. He also indicated that he will take time to assess the roster before making any decisions about the future of the team.

Similarly, goaltender Hellebuyck has expressed frustration with the team's lack of progress and uncertainty about his future with the organization. In a recent comment, he stated that he just wants to win the Cup, but does not know what the future of the team looks like, or whether he will be part of it.

This lack of progress in contract negotiations and uncertainty about the team's future has led to speculation that the Jets may be in for a major overhaul. This could mean that the team may be looking to trade away some of its key players, or that these players may be looking to leave as free agents.

If the Jets do end up losing Hellebuyck, Scheifele, and/or Dubois, it will be a major blow to the team's competitiveness. Hellebuyck, in particular, has been one of the best goaltenders in the league in recent years. Scheifele and Dubois are also key contributors.

Exploring Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's contract details

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is one of the team's most important players. With three contracts already under his belt, Hellebuyck is currently signed to a salary of $4,500,000 and a cap hit of $6,166,666 for the 2022-23 NHL season. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Hellebuyck was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2012 entry draft. Over his eight-year career in the NHL, Hellebuyck has played in a total of 445 games, with 40 of those being playoff appearances. He has also signed three contracts with a total value of $42,025,000.

