Winnipeg Jets vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 22, 2024

Two NHL powerhouses, the Eastern Conference's No. 1 Boston Bruins and the Western Conference's No. 2 Winnipeg Jets, face off on Monday at 7:00 pm ET at TD Garden.

TV channel list and live streaming options

Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the excitement on ESPN+ and NESN. For those looking to catch the action online, a live stream is available on Fubo, allowing viewers to watch the game for free.

Winnipeg Jets vs Boston Bruins: Game preview

Winnipeg Jets, riding high on their recent success, secured their 10th win in 11 games by triumphing over Ottawa in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

With an impressive record of 30-10-4, the Jets hold the top spot in the Central Division, just one point ahead of the Avalanche. They have showcased their offensive prowess, ranking 12th in the league in goals scored, averaging 3.30 goals per game. Equally noteworthy is their defensive strength, leading the league in goals against, allowing only 2.25 goals per contest.

While Winnipeg excels in various aspects of their game, their special teams' performance has room for improvement. They stand 23rd in power play success, converting on 16.7% of their chances, and rank 25th in penalty killing, navigating 77% of their shorthanded situations.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins come into the game with a four-game winning streak, having recently dominated Montreal in an Original Six rivalry matchup on Saturday night.

With a formidable 28-8-9 record, the Bruins enjoy a comfortable seven-point lead over Florida for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Boston's offensive prowess is evident, ranking seventh in the league in scoring with an average of 3.47 goals per game.

The team's defensive prowess is equally commendable, tied for fourth in goals against, allowing only 2.64 goals per contest. Boston's special teams have been a key factor in their success.

It's fourth in power play success at 27.3% and fifth in penalty killing, navigating 83.6% of their shorthanded situations.

Jets vs Bruins: Head-to-Head

In 34 games, the two teams have an average of 5.2 goals per game. The Bruins have 22 wins and 12 losses.

Both teams have displayed resilience in overtime and penalty shootout scenarios, each securing one win and one loss in both categories. The average goals per game for the Winnipeg Jets is 2.2, while the Boston Bruins have three.