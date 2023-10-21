Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 21st Oct 2023

Hockey fans are in for an exciting showdown as the 14th-place Winnipeg Jets (1-3) face off against the 15th-place Edmonton Oilers (1-3) at Rogers Place on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

The Western Conference matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to improve their standings.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers Game info

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Rogers Place, Edmonton TV Channel: CBC and Sportsnet

CBC and Sportsnet Live Stream: Watch this game on FuboTV

Winnipeg Jets Game preview

The Winnipeg Jets recently wrapped up a three-game homestand with mixed results. After a convincing 6-4 victory over the Florida Panthers, the Jets faced two consecutive losses, falling 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings and 5-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Their last game against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Golden Knights, was a close battle.

The Jets displayed resilience, outshooting their opponents 39-27 and tying the game at 3-3. Jack Eichel's power-play goal with 4:36 left in the third period brought them level. Alex Iafallo also made a significant contribution, netting a couple of goals, and the team went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Edmonton Oilers Game preview

On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers had a rocky start to their season. They suffered two substantial losses against the Vancouver Canucks in Week 1, with scores of 8-1 and 4-3. However, they bounced back with a dominant 6-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, showing their potential. They faced a setback in their most recent game, a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers.

In its recent game against Philadelphia, Edmonton was considered the favorite with odds of -200 to win. Despite the loss, the Oilers put up a fight, taking 23 shots on goal against Carter Hart while allowing 32 shots from the Flyers.

Zach Hyman scored his second goal of the season, and star player Connor McDavid increased his season point total to six with an assist, reaffirming his status as one of the league's top players.

The Oct. 21 matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers is expected to be a closely contested battle, with both teams vying for a much-needed win. Whether you watch it on TV or stream it online, hockey fans are in for an exciting evening of NHL action.