Winnipeg Jets vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 28th Oct 2023

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday, October 28th, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

Hockey fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+ as these two talented teams battle it out on the ice.

Winnipeg Jets vs Montreal Canadiens Game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: ESPN and Fubo TV

Winnipeg Jets Game preview

The Jets have kicked off the season in impressive fashion, and their offense has been the driving force behind their success. They are averaging a robust 3.43 goals per game, and their last two games have seen them score eight goals.

Leading the charge for the Jets are Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, who have combined for nine goals and five assists. Their top line has been nothing short of exceptional, but it's not just the duo that's been delivering on the scoresheet. Mason Appleton, Nino Niederreiter, and Alex Iaffalo have also made significant contributions, accounting for seven goals and six assists collectively.

Additionally, the Jets' defensemen, Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo, have been actively involved in the offensive push, chipping in with two goals and a remarkable 10 assists. Their ability to contribute from the point has certainly opened up opportunities for the team.

Montreal Canadiens Game preview

On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens have been no slouches either. They've had a promising start to the season, averaging 3.14 goals per game, including a recent standout performance with four goals in their last game.

Leading the charge for the Canadiens are Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Sean Monahan, who have combined for eight goals and an impressive 13 assists. This dynamic trio has been pivotal for the Canadiens' success.

But, much like the Jets, the Canadiens have seen contributions from various players. Tanner Pearson, Brendan Gallagher, and Alex Newhook have added to the team's goal tally, amassing eight goals and four assists among them.

The Canadiens' defensemen, Mike Matheson and Justin Barron, have also played a significant role in opening up the offense, combining for four goals and three assists from the blue line.

This Saturday's clash promises to be an exciting matchup, with both teams displaying strong offensive capabilities. Fans can anticipate a high-scoring and action-packed game.

If you're looking to catch all the live action, ESPN+ is the channel to tune in to for the Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens showdown.