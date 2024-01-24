Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 24th 2024

The hockey fervor is set to reach its peak as the Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-8) face off against the Winnipeg Jets (30-11-4) at the illustrious Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

TV channel list and live streaming options

The puck drops on January 24, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. For avid fans who can't make it to the arena, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

FuboTV is one such platform that provides comprehensive coverage of NHL games throughout the season.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Winnipeg Jets have been showcasing a stellar performance this season, with their offensive prowess taking center stage.

Averaging an impressive 3.24 goals per game, the Jets' top lines, led by Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, and Kyle Connor, have been instrumental in securing victories.

However, it's not just the primary scorers who have shone; Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Adam Lowry, along with defensemen Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk, have contributed significantly to the team's offensive firepower.

What sets the Jets apart is not only their formidable offense but also their robust defense. Allowing a mere 2.29 goals per game, the defensive unit, led by Dylan DeMelo and Josh Morrissey, has been exceptional.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been a stalwart figure with a .925 save percentage and a 2.17 goals against average, making crucial saves and earning the team a remarkable 21.3 goals saved above average.

On the other side, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 3.49 goals per game. The trio of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner has been the driving force behind the Leafs' offensive onslaught, contributing a staggering 81 goals and 87 assists.

Notably, the entire offensive roster, including John Tavares, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi, has played a pivotal role in the team's success.

While the Maple Leafs have dazzled offensively, their defensive struggles are evident, allowing an average of 3.27 goals per game.

T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly have provided stability with 4.0 defensive point shares, but the overall defensive unit has faced challenges, leaving goaltender Ilya Samsonov with a daunting task.

Samsonov has grappled with a .866 save percentage and a 3.69 goals-against average, presenting an area where improvement is imperative.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-Head

In the 42 matchups between the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs, a striking balance is evident as both teams share 21 victories each.

Overtime battles slightly favor the Jets with six wins to the Leafs' one, while shootouts showcase a closer dynamic, with Winnipeg securing one win to Toronto's three.

The average goals per match display an offensive prowess by the Toronto Maple Leafs at 3.4, marginally exceeding the Jets' 3.2.