Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights: Injury Report - 24th April | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights will face off in the fourth game of their first-round playoff match. The Golden Knights are leading the series 2-1 and will look to further extend their lead in the upcoming game. Both teams have a set of injuries they have to deal with:

Las Vegas goalie Logan Thompson hasn't faced anyone since the last week of March

Logan Thompson, the goaltender for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, hasn't played since March 23rd against the Calgary Flames.

Logan Thompson (lower body) will not be able to participate in Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, according to Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune. There were no updates on his condition for Game 3, and he did not play. There have been no updates to Game 4.

Logan Thompson made 37 saves in 53 minutes of action for the Knights. With 1036 saves and a 0.915 save %, he has only allowed an average of 2.6 goals per game. His overall record is 21-12, with two of his victories coming in shootouts.

The team will want him to recover quickly as he has been a crucial component of the Knights' defense.

William Carrier has a lower-body injury and hasn't played a game since March 3

In preparation for Games 3 and 4, Carrier (lower body) did not travel to Winnipeg with the Golden Knights, according to NHL.com's Shawn Roarke. He hurt late in the first period and didn't return.

The possibility of Carrier, who last competed on March 3 against New Jersey, returning at some point during Vegas' first-round series has not been ruled out. During the regular season, he made 56 appearances and recorded 25 points and 133 hits.

Winnipeg Jets will miss Nikolaj Ehlers for the fifth consecutive game possibly

Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) didn't play against Vegas on Saturday. This was first reported by hockey source John Shannon. As of yet, there have been no reports of him playing Game 4.

Ehlers will miss his fourth consecutive game because the medical staff did not give him the all-clear. The gifted winger finished the regular season for the Winnipeg Jets with 12 goals and 38 points in just 45 games.

Josh Morrissey out due to a lower-body injury

Morrissey (lower body) won't be able to play again until after Winnipeg's first-round matchup with Vegas, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Winnipeg Jets' official website.

Morrissey played just 1:14 of the game on the ice on Saturday. During the regular season, he played 78 games and averaged 24:14 while contributing 16 goals, 76 points, 89 hits, and 119 blocks to Winnipeg's defense.

In Morrissey's absence, Dylan Samberg, who played 14:11 on average in this year's first two playoff games, is expected to do more.

