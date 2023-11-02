Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 2nd Nov 2023

The Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) aim to break their two-game losing streak as they prepare to take on the undefeated Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

This match is set to commence at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+, SCRIPPS and TSN3.

The Winnipeg Jets are recovering from a recent 3-2 loss to the Rangers, while the Golden Knights are basking in their 3-2 victory over Montreal. In their last 10 encounters, Vegas has recorded a formidable 8-2-02 against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Nov 2nd, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast: ESPN+, SCRIPPS and TSN3

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 680 CJOB, Power 97

The Winnipeg Jets aim for fourth victory in six games

Following a successful three-game winning streak, the Jets faced two recent losses. They will be determined to reverse this trend by clinching a win against the Golden Knights.

Winnipeg Jets maintains an average of 3.22 goals per game, having scored two goals on 29 shots in their previous contest.

Cole Perfetti's two assists, while goals from David Gustafsson and Nikolaj Ehlers, along with an assist from Mark Scheifele, strengthen the Jets' offensive effort.

However, on the defensive front, the Winnipeg Jets have faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.33 goals per game.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck saved 23 of the 26 shots in the last game. He has a season record of 2.96 GAA and a .898 save percentage.

Gabriel Vilardi with knee and Ville Heino with upper body injury are sidelined.

The Vegas Golden Knights seek their third consecutive win

The Golden Knights have started their season by winning nine out of their first 10 games. Vegas maintains an average of 3.5 goals per game, exemplified by their recent performance of three goals on 25 shots.

William Carrier and Paul Cotter each contributed a goal for the Golden Knights, with William Karlsson and Jack Eichel contributing assists.

Defensively, Vegas has been strong, allowing an average of only 2.20 goals per game.

In their previous game, they allowed only two goals, emphasizing the defensive performance for securing another victory. Goaltender Adin Hill made 37 saves out of 39 shots, maintaining a 5-0-1 record in six games with a 2.11 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

On the injury front, Zach Whitecloud (upper body), Isaiah Saville (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) are all out.