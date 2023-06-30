Winnipeg Jets have waived off former captain Blake Wheeler

After an illustrious 13-year career with the Winnipeg Jets franchise, the time has come for Blake Wheeler's departure from the team. The Jets made the decision to place their former captain on waivers as part of the process of buying out his contract.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, there is significant interest from multiple teams in signing Wheeler as a free agent, with the Dallas Stars among those showing strong interest.

As of Saturday, Wheeler will be free to negotiate and sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. The desire for a "fresh start" was reported by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun last week, with Wheeler looking for new opportunities in his career.

- Blake Wheeler

Wheeler, a 36-year-old winger, had one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $8.25 million. By buying out his contract, the Jets will clear $5.5 million in cap space for the upcoming season, while carrying a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

In the previous season, Wheeler played 72 games for the Winnipeg Jets, contributing 16 goals and 55 points. He also added two goals and six points during the Jets' first-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Wheeler's journey with the Winnipeg Jets began when he was traded to the team in February 2011 when they were still known as the Atlanta Thrashers. He became the sole player to stay with the franchise through its relocation to Winnipeg after the 2010-11 season. Wheeler served as the Jets' captain from 2016 until just before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Throughout his remarkable NHL career, spanning 1,118 games, Wheeler has amassed an impressive total of 312 goals and 922 points.

Winnipeg Jets Select Colby Barlow with 18th Overall pick

In a move aimed at bolstering their prospect pool, the Winnipeg Jets made their selection in the first round of the NHL Draft. With the 18th overall pick, the Jets chose Colby Barlow, the talented captain of the Owen Sound Attack.

@CanadaLifeCo | Hear from Colby Barlow as his NHL dreams came true last night!@CanadaLifeCo | #NHLDraft Hear from Colby Barlow as his NHL dreams came true last night! 🌟 @CanadaLifeCo | #NHLDraft https://t.co/kXHOlF9w0y

Barlow's impressive performance during the season caught the attention of NHL scouts, as he recorded an outstanding 46 goals and 33 assists in just 59 games. His offensive prowess and leadership qualities made him an attractive prospect for the Jets, who believe he has the potential to make a significant impact in the future.

Barlow also showcased his skills on the international stage. At the U18 World Championships, he contributed three goals and an assist in six games.

