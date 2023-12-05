With Leon Draisaitl's contract extension looming, Oilers CEO speaks on what Edmonton has to offer

Leon Draisaitl was involved in trade rumors due to the Edmonton Oilers' struggling start to the season. They seem to have found their footing only after firing Jay Woodcroft 13 games into the season.

Draisaitl's eight-year/$68,000,000 contract, signed in 2017, is ending next year. Alongside Connor McDavid, the two have been the highest-scoring teammates in recent years.

With the Oilers' struggling start, a contributing factor to which was Draisaitl's slump, rumors arose questioning the 28-year-old forward's willingness to sign an extension.

In reference to Leon Drasaitl's probable contract extension, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson addressed how the team's performance affects a player's willingness to sign extensions during an interview with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“I think we’re a good enough team that can beat any team in the league,’’ Jackson said. “If we’re there competing for the Cup, and we put something in front of players to do extensions and things like that, and they want to stay, it’s their choice.’’

Speaking about what the organization has to offer to players with impending contract extensions, Jackson said:

“I would just say that if you put a winning environment in place and you treat the players well, that’s all you can do. You can’t do anything more.’’

Leon Draisaitl's slow start fueled Oilers' early struggles

In the 22 games Leon Draisaitl played this season, he had 29 points from 10 goals and 19 assists.

He scored only four goals in eight games in October and six in 13 games in November. This was enough for fans to start trade speculations on social media.

The Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson also spoke about McDavid and Draisaitl's slow start and how that has now changed in the last four games:

“Connor had some issues that he was playing through, and same with Leon. So they’ve found their game, and we’re starting to play well, our power play is playing well, and the team defense part of it is a really big part of it.’’

However, the German is slowly returning to form, scoring four goals and amassing six points in the Oilers' last four victories.

Leon Draisaitl's dynamic partner, Connor McDavid, has also been in top form. The Oilers captain has registered 13 points in the last four games.