For the first time since 2006, the NHL Playoffs will not feature the likes of Sidney Crosby or Alexander Ovechkin, leaving fans questioning if this is the end of an era. Following the New York Islanders' victory over the Montreal Canadiens last night, the Pittsburgh Penguins were officially eliminated from the postseason.

This year's playoffs will look a tad different for many modern NHL fans as both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals failed to reach the postseason. It may be an uncommon sight for fans not to see Crosby or Ovechkin in pursuit of the NHL's ultimate prize, some fans believe that this may be the new norm.

Given the age of both Ovechkin (37) and Crosby (35), it would not be surprising if both players began to slow down. That being said, the two future Hall of Famers have not shown any signs of age, however, some of their long-time teammates have.

Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang have all begun to show their age and the wear and tear of the NHL season. All three have missed time due to injury, and have seemingly lost a step in the process.

While Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin may not be slipping yet, they may need to continue their careers without some of their Stanley Cup-winning teammates.

Malkin, Letang, and Backstrom are all under contract with their current teams and there is a chance that all three will retire as members of their clubs. However, at 35 years old, the business side of the NHL might force the hands of each team's general manager.

Aside from Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin, the NHL has seen two other franchises draw an end to their golden eras

The 2010s NHL could be defined by the successes of Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Jonathan Quick. The Chicago Blackhawks officially ended their golden era by trading Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers this season, while also announcing that tonight would be Jonathan Toews' final game with the franchise.

The same happened to Jonathan Quick, who helped the Los Angeles Kings win two Stanley Cup trophies. At the trade deadline, the Kings sent Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets before being traded again to the Vegas Golden Knights.

While a trade of Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin may never happen, their time at the top may be nearing its end.

