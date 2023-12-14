Wolves HC Bob Nardella releases statement after AHL suspension for using homophobic slur

Ice Hockey
By Nathan Grella
Modified Dec 14, 2023 03:41 GMT
Chicago Wolves HC Bob Nardella has been suspended for use of a homophobic slur
Chicago Wolves head coach Bob Nardella found himself at the center of controversy after receiving a suspension for alleged use of a homophobic slur during a game on December 9. Nardella, in his first season as the team's head coach, released a statement on Wednesday vehemently denying the accusations.

The incident occurred during the Wolves' 8-5 loss at Texas Stars, where Bob Nardella was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials at 8:48 of the third period. The suspension prevents him from being on the Wolves' bench until January 6. This unfortunate incident has cast a shadow over Nardella's debut season as the head coach.

"I firmly deny that I made a homophobic remark during the game last Saturday, December 9," Bob Nardella stated. "I want to state clearly that I condemn any form of homophobic language or conduct. I am a passionate and emotional coach who stands behind my organization when I feel they are wronged. I accept that I lost my temper, and I was wrong to do that."

Bob Nardella went on to express regret for his actions, acknowledging that losing his temper was not the appropriate way for a coach to behave.

"I have tremendous respect for the officials and the work they do, and for the league and those involved. I regret that I did lose my temper, and that is not how a coach should act. But I would like to set the record straight that I did not say what I am accused of saying," he clarified.

Bob Nardella's playing and coaching career

Nardella had a lengthy journey as a player in hockeys' semi-professional leagues. He played for the Chicago Wolves four seperate times, including on the Chicago Wolves inaugural team in 1994.

He would return for a five year spell during 1997-2002 and followed it up with two one-season stints in 2003-04 and 2005-06. Nardella also played in the Italian Professional Hockey League and in the UHL with the Quad City Mallards and Rockford IceHogs. Nardella is a native of Melrose Park in Illinois.

Nardella is currently in his first season as coach of the Wolves, with a paltry 5-13-3 record.

