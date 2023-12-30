Worrying update emerges from Rangers camp on Filip Chytil's road to concussion recovery

New York Rangers fans received a concerning update regarding Filip Chytil's recovery from a suspected concussion. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Chytil is set to return home to Czechia on Friday as part of what has been described as a "reset" in the next phase of his rehabilitation.

Expand Tweet

Chytil has been absent from the ice since November 2, spanning a challenging period of 23 games. While he has been diligently skating on his own, the decision to return home suggests an indefinite timeline for his return. The 24-year-old center, who contributed six assists in the first 10 games of the season before his injury, has faced a prolonged recovery process.

The move is characterized as a joint decision between Chytil and the Rangers organization, viewed as a strategic "reset" that allows him to continue his individual training under the supervision of the team's trainer and skills coach. This decision follows a suspected concussion sustained on November 2, marking the fourth such injury in Chytil's six-year NHL career.

Sources suggest that Chytil has shown progress during his solo sessions at the club's practice rink over the past four weeks and is determined to make a comeback later this season. The "reset" will provide him with an opportunity to undergo the next phase of recovery in a familiar environment surrounded by friends and family.

Chytil, a key player in the Rangers' lineup, began the season as the second-line center alongside Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. His absence has left a noticeable void in the roster, impacting the team's dynamic play.

How Filip Chytil's absence will impact the Rangers?

If Filip Chytil is unable to return before the regular season concludes, the Rangers stand to gain approximately $3.8 million in additional cap space, given his $4.437.500 million cap hit. This could potentially be utilized to strengthen the team's roster for the playoff push, hoping that Chytil might still return in the postseason.

As Rangers fans anxiously await further updates on Chytil's recovery, the team faces both on-ice and strategic challenges adapting to his absence during a critical stretch of the NHL season.

So far in the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division with an impressive record of 24 wins, nine losses, and one overtime loss, accumulating 49 points.