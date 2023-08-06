"Worst GM": San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier flamed by fans after Erik Karlsson trade

Finally, Erik Karlsson was traded by the San Jose Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL off-season. In the wake of this move, Sharks fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration with General Manager Mike Grier's decision-making.

One fan bluntly stated:

"Mike Grier is the worst GM in the league, and it isn't close."

Another disgruntled fan pointed out the lack of a clear vision in San Jose Sharks GM Grier's actions. He said:

"Between this and the Timo Meier trade, I have no idea what Mike Grier’s vision is"

The trade also ignited contrasting opinions about the Penguins' fortune, with one fan suggesting that the move undoubtedly saved their season. He said:

"Dead brain Mike Grier finally traded Karlsson and predictably got robbed blind. Penguins back in the mix. Great move that probably saved their season."

Twitter became a battleground for heated debates as fans continued to criticize his moves. Sharks fans expressed a mixture of anger, confusion, and disappointment, voicing their concern for the team's future and calling for accountability from the management.

San Jose Sharks GM on Erik Karlsson trade

In a candid interview, San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier revealed the intense negotiations surrounding the Erik Karlsson trade, stating that the sweepstakes came down to just two teams. Grier praised Penguins' GM Kyle Dubas for being upfront and transparent throughout the process, which spanned several months.

He said:

"It's been a bit of a grind. Getting off the airplane yesterday and working into the night and early morning today to get it done."

When asked about the 13% salary retention on the Karlsson deal, Grier disclosed that both parties made concessions to reach a workable agreement. Dubas, showing his aggression in the trade discussions, was also willing to compromise to ensure the deal went through.

Grier added:

“Kyle [Dubas] was aggressive but was willing to make some concessions to make this work.”

Interestingly, Grier also revealed that the Sharks were prepared to keep Karlsson on their roster heading into the 2023-2024 season if the trade didn't materialize.

In parting words, Grier expressed his well-wishes to Erik Karlsson and his wife as they embark on a new chapter in Pittsburgh.

"I want to wish Erik the best," Grier concluded. "Him and his wife... I wish them health and happiness in Pittsburgh."

The Karlsson trade will undoubtedly have a profound impact on both the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins.