"Worst Habs goalie of all time": Canadiens fans irate with Jake Allen as netminder concedes five goals in loss Buffalo Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens fans were disappointed with goalie Jake Allen following a lackluster performance in a humiliating 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Allen conceded five goals on 37 shots and finished Thursday night with a dismal .865 SV%.

The Sabres entered the Center Bell Arena with two wins in the last five outings and kicked off their new year with their first win on the road.

Devon Levi, who played his debut game in his hometown, lived up to the expectations and delivered a stellar performance between the pipes. The 22-year-old goalie finished the contest with 32 saves on 33 shots and posted a.970 SV%.

Fans reacted to the defeat to the Sabers, with many pointing fingers at goalie Jake Allen's sloppy performance between the pipes. Here's what they said on X, formerly Twitter.

One fan tweeted:

"Worst Habs goalie of all time"

Another chimed in:

"Trade Allen before nobody wants him anymore."

Here are some more reactions:

How did the Buffalo Sabres beat Jake Allen and the Montreal Canadiens?

On Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Buffalo Sabres at Centre Bell Arena. The Sabres came out flying with a dominant 6-1 win and also ended their five-game skid.

In the first period, both teams fought hard but failed to put the puck back into the net of either side. Coming into the second period, at 5:33, Casey Mittelstadt put the visitors up 1-0 after converting a cross-crease pass from Jeff Skinner into the back of the net.

Just over a minute later, the Buffalo Sabres capitalized on the powerplay, with Skinner giving the team a 2-0 lead as he slotted the puck past Jake Allen from below the right circle. At the 13:19 mark, Joel Armia cut the lead to 2-1 before the third period.

The Buffalo Sabres continued with their dominance in the third period, with Jack Quinn, Tage Thompson (2), and Rasmus Dahlin (2) scoring for a dominant 6-1 win over Montreal.

Thompson had three points, while Skinner got four. For the Sabres, Dahlin, Mittlestadt, Quinn, and Alex Tuch all had two points.