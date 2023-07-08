"Worst idea", "No one would care": Fans react to NHL Summer League proposal as in NBA

NHL fans have been expressing their opinions on the suggestion made by Carlo Colaiacovo, a former League player and current co-host of TSN.

In a tweet, Colaiacovo proposed that the NHL should consider creating a summer league similar to the NBA's setup. This idea generated mixed reactions from fans, with each offering their own perspective on the matter.

Carlo Colaiacovo @CarloColaiacovo NHL should create a summer league like the NBA does #GrowTheGame NHL should create a summer league like the NBA does #GrowTheGame

One fan responded by stating:

"No. they should delay the season by one month. Stop competing with other leagues. Non-NHL (but sports fan) sits at random bar or place with the ONLY sport on TV, the only sport to discuss … players will easily earn more money and PLAYOFF hockey will quickly transform a new audience. STOP ACTING LIKE WERE TOO COOL to step aside to another major sport. We’ve already run back to ESPN, final bow down is this!!!"

Stop competing with other leagues.

However, not all fans were in favor of the proposed summer league. Another fan expressed their disagreement by saying:

"Hockey is a winter sport. Season is long enough and drawn out as is. I am sure ratings would not support a summer league"

A different fan chimed in with a skeptical perspective, stating:

"That's a good idea, just what the NHL isn't into."

Another fan dismissed the idea with a light-hearted remark, saying:

"Ice melts in the summer. No thanks."

Lastly, a fan pointed out the physical toll that a summer league would take on the players, stating:

"Would be great. One problem is, hockey is much harder on the body. A summer league would mean some players would be playing all year. There's a reason why they play 82 not 112."

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen if the NHL will seriously consider implementing a summer league in the future.

NHL has increased the salary cap for the 2023-24 season to $83.5 million

In a joint announcement, the League and League Players' Association revealed that for the 2023-24 season, the salary cap will be set at $83.5 million, with a lower limit of $61.7 million. This represents a slight increase from the previous season's cap of $82.5 million, which had remained mostly unchanged since the 2020-21 season.

The lack of significant growth in the salary cap was attributed to the players' ongoing repayment of a significant escrow debt incurred during the 2019-20 season, when the league was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pause, hockey-related revenues remained stagnant, while players continued to receive their salaries. Consequently, the players' share of hockey-related revenue exceeded the agreed-upon 50 per cent outlined in the League /NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

To address this imbalance, the League decided to spread out the repayment of the approximately $1.5 billion debt over several years, rather than collecting it all at once. Initially, the debt repayment was anticipated to be completed by or after the 2024-25 season. However, strong revenue growth has allowed for an earlier repayment of the debt.

