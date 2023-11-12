"Worst period of hockey I've seen": Avalanche head coach denounces his team following 8-2 defeat to Blues

Jared Bednar, the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, did not hesitate to critique his team's disheartening 8-2 defeat to the St. Louis Blues. Bednar, who had previously coached the Avalanche during their worst 48-point season in 2016-17, labeled Saturday's third period as "the worst period of hockey" he has witnessed from his club.

"That was the worst period of hockey I’ve ever seen from our club," Bednar said in the post game interaction.

His criticism extended to his players, accusing them of quitting, not adhering to their roles, and succumbing to self-pity.

“It’s just guys quitting and not doing what they’re supposed to be doing, feeling sorry for themselves,” Bednar said.

The Avalanche, considered preseason Stanley Cup favorites, looked disjointed on the ice, lacking a distinct identity. The Blues, who had only one power-play goal all season prior to the game, capitalized with two power-play goals and two short-handed goals. Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich even secured hat tricks, leaving Colorado fans disillusioned.

Bednar said,

“You have no choice in this game but to continue to play and play as hard as you can possibly play," Bednar said. "As soon as you don’t play as hard as you can possibly play, another team is going to make you look bad. It starts there.”

Despite the team holding a reasonable 8-5-0 record and sitting in second place in the Central Division, ominous trends are emerging. The once-potent power play, led by stars Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen, is struggling to find the back of the net.

New acquisitions, including second-line center Ryan Johansen, Tomas Tatar, and Jonathan Drouin, are yet to contribute significantly. Notably, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is undergoing his worst stretch with an alarming .842 save percentage in his past seven games.

More from Avalanche head coach and defenseman Josh

Defenseman Josh Manson highlighted the team's overreliance on offense, stressing the importance of tightening defensive play for a more balanced approach.

“If you just rely on your offense, it’s not a good winning formula,” Josh Manson said.

As the Avalanche faces a critical juncture in the season, Bednar emphasized the urgency of change. The players are urged to start small, progressively refining their game, beginning with what promises to be an arduous Sunday practice.

Bednar said:

"If you’re not going to work in the game, you’re going to work in practice."

The challenge for the Avalanche now lies in regaining their form, rebuilding their identity, and rectifying the alarming trends that threaten their Stanley Cup aspirations.