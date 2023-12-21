"Worst player in the league": Fans react to Connor Brown's expected healthy scratch for Edmonton Oilers' next game against NJ Devils 

It appears that the Edmonton Oilers look to be running out of patience with forward Connor Brown for his low start to the season.

As per insider Frank Seravalli, Brown is likely to be a healthy scratch from the Oilers' lineup when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, prompting fans to give their reactions:

"At #Oilers practice in New Jersey, appears Connor Brown will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night against #njdevils."

According to Tony Brar of Oilers TV, he shared new lines on X, formerly Twitter, in which Connor Brown was laid out as an extra forward. On the third line, Brown has been replaced ]by veteran Sam Gagner alongside Ryan McLeod and Mattias Janmark:

Brown was signed by the Oilers to be an impactful piece on the Oilers' top-six forward line. However, his season has been disappointing so far as the 29-year-old winger has only one point in 23 games so far this season.

Brown's signing has begun to shift fans' perceptions of him as a failure who has limited the options for the Edmonton Oilers in the right-wing position.

Unsurprisingly, fans on X reacted to Brown's expected scratch from the lineup against the Devils on Thursday. One tweeted:

"Worst player in the league"

Here are some more reactions on X:

The Edmonton Oilers are riding on a three-game losing streak. They are coming off a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The puck for the game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Connor Brown's career stats

Edmonton Oilers v Philadelphia Flyers

Brown was drafted with the No. 156 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2012 NHL draft. He made his league debut in a game against the Florida Panthers on March 17, 2016.

The 29-year-old winger played for four seasons with the Maple Leafs before joining the Ottawa Senators, with whom Brown played for three years. This past season, Brown joined the Washington Capitals and only played four games in the season due to an injury.

Following his brief stint with the Capitals, the Edmonton Oilers signed Connor Brown to an incentive-laden one-year, $4 million contract as a free agent last summer. Overall, Brown, in his nine-year career, has notched up 217 points (90 goals and 127 assists) in 471 games.