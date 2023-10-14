"Worst-scripted start" - Capitals' Spencer Carbery had a brutally honest opinion on his team's shutout loss to Penguins

Washington Capitals' 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener is a game that fans and players alike would prefer to forget.

The game marked an unexpected start for the Capitals from their usual high-energy, aggressive style of play. They struggled to find a rhythm with missed opportunities and defensive slipups costing them points.

On the other hand, Penguins' side capitalized on them and won convincingly; leaving Washington Capitals and their fans disappointed.

Capitals's Head Coach Carbery’s opinion on the game

Capitals under head coach Spencer Carbery suffered a shutout loss and it resulted in what Carbery described in a post-game interaction.

"It's sort of the worst-scripted start we possibly could have had."

Carbery, known for his blunt and honest approach, gave an honest assessment of his team's performance.

"I thought we turned down a few opportunites and I know probably the sequences."

Carbery reflects his desire for his team to hold themselves accountable and strive for improvement. He wants to evaluate where things went wrong and ensure to not repeat those errors again.

Carbery remains hopeful despite their unimpressive start to the season. With plenty of games left ahead, they believe to eventually rebound and find success.

What happened in the game?

Captails were marked by a lack of execution and missed opportunities, particularly on their power play where they went 0-for-3 with only two shots on goal.

Meanwhile, Penguins penalty killers put on an incredible performance blocking shots to limit Washington's man advantage and limit chances to score.

Washington struggled with maintaining possession and controlling the puck within their own zone. This contributed Evgeni Malkin to scoring after they failed to clear out of their zone quickly enough.

Alex Ovechkin took full responsibility for this goal highlighting their team's difficulties executing properly and execution issues.

The Penguins managed to maintain control and outshoot Washington 13-7 in the second period.

Despite attempts by Washington to gain momentum back, they could not find clear shooting lanes to capitalize on their continued pressure and maintain it for any lasting advantage.

Washington's loss serves as an awakening call, reminding everyone on their team that every contest matters and there's no room for complacency.