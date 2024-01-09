"Worst sports city in America strikes again" - NHL fans react to Kevin Hayes' outburst over false rumor linking him to Cutter Gauthier trade

An uproar emerged when Kevin Hayes, a former player for the Philadelphia Flyers, denied any involvement in prospect Cutter Gauthier's decision not to sign with the team.

This all began when a report came out suggesting that Hayes played a role in influencing Gauthier's decision. This report gained traction after a clip from Crossing Broad circulated on Monday.

In response, Hayes strongly refuted these rumors and highlighted the real-life consequences such false claims can have.

"Yeah, I think it’s complete bullshit, honestly. I think those two guys acted like compete pieces of shit, to be honest, making shit up. Now, I’m going to bed and waking up with death threats and people want my family dead. ...," Hayes said (h/t Matthew DeFranks on X).

The fans' reactions were mixed, with many taking to social media to defend Hayes.

One fan commented: "Worst sports city in America strikes again"

The Philadelphia Flyers made a trade by sending Gauthier, a 19-year player, to the Anaheim Ducks. In return, they acquired Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick. Gauthier, a highly-sought prospect, was chosen as the fifth overall pick by the Flyers in the 2022 draft.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Kevin Hayes’ take on the rumors

Kevin Hayes found humor in the absurdity of the situation, questioning his supposed influence over Gauthier's career choices.

“I honestly heard it and started laughing. Who the f--- am I to have influence on if a kid plays for an NHL team or not? I don’t have that influence,” Hayes said (h/t Matthew DeFranks on X).

Hayes urged for a fact-check on the information that sparked the rumor.

"I think whatever info that guy got, he should fact check it. You can ask Cutter about it, you can ask that idiot reporter if he wants to ask me questions about it. I’ll answer any questions he has."

Reflecting on his time with the Flyers, Hayes expressed:

“I enjoyed all four years in Philly. It’s a class-act organization. I had an absolute blast there. I wish the results were better at the end, but they weren’t."

"All of a sudden, I get traded, which I’m not mad at them about at all. It’s their opinion. We’re in a professional business where they make decisions on who they want on their team. I wasn’t one of them."

"I think it’s insane how an 18-year-old kid not going to a team is somehow my fault,” he added (h/t St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

He shared that Danny Briere, the general manager of the Flyers, texted him, affirming his belief in Hayes' non-involvement in Gauthier's decision.