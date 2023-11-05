Worst starts in NHL history: Where does San Jose Sharks' 0-10-1 streak rank?

As the San Jose Sharks continue their search for the elusive first win of the 2023-24 NHL season, they find themselves in the unenviable company of teams that have suffered through some of the worst starts in NHL history. With a winless streak of 11 games, the Sharks are on a dubious journey that ranks them second among these ignominious franchises.

To truly understand where the Sharks stand among these notorious strugglers, it's essential to consider the context of the game's evolution. Over the years, the NHL has undergone significant rule changes, notably the introduction of the shootout era in 2005-06, which makes direct comparisons challenging. However, that doesn't diminish the stark reality of the Sharks' current predicament.

2nd Spot - 11 streak - San Jose Sharks (2023-24)

The Sharks share the second spot with the following teams:

Arizona Coyotes (2021-22)

Arizona Coyotes (2017-18)

San Jose Sharks (1995-96)

Minnesota North Stars (1973-74)

Pittsburgh Pirates (1927-28)

San Jose Sharks

Winless Streak: 11 games

Record During Streak: 0-10-1

Goal Differential During Streak: Minus-43

San Jose's performance during this staggering streak tells a grim tale. The Sharks have managed just one goal per game while allowing a league-worst 55 goals against. The Vancouver Canucks delivered a crushing 11-1 defeat to the Sharks, serving as the lowest point, at least for now.

As the Sharks proceed through this trying period, there's still hope that they can show signs of improvement. However, they undeniably find themselves in the conversation as one of the worst teams in NHL history until they can prove otherwise.

1st Spot - 15 streak - New York Rangers (1943-44)

Winless streak: 15

Record through streak: 0-14-1

Goal differential during streak: Minus-45

Final record: 6-39-5

The ignominious top spot goes to the New York Rangers' 1943-44 team. The Rangers bear the unenviable distinction of securing the NHL's record for the most dismal start to a season. Not only did this Rangers team struggle to secure a single victory for a full 15 games, but their unfortunate streak featured losses in all but one of those contests during regulation.

Also, this transpired during an era when the NHL consisted of only six teams, each playing 50 games. Nevertheless, finishing the season with a staggering goal differential of minus-148, translating to nearly three goals conceded per game, is far from a commendable achievement.

As the NHL season unfolds, one can only hope that the San Jose Sharks find their footing and put their struggles behind them, making a solid case for a rebound.