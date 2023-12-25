"Worst thing I have ever seen": NFL RB Chuba Hubbard's bespoke pre-game jacket featuring Oilers and other Edmonton essentials leaves fans divided

Ahead of Sunday's NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Hurricanes running back Chuba Hubbard was spotted rocking an electric Canadian outfit, leaving fans divided with mixed reactions.

The outfit worn by the talented running back immediately caught the attention of onlookers due to its striking Canadian aesthetics, with vibrant touches and bold colors, adding an extra layer of visual appeal.

Hailing from the beautiful city of Edmonton, Chuba Hubbard's outfit incorporated a special emblem into his attire: the iconic Edmonton Oilers logo. This detail displayed his affinity for his hometown hockey club.

Fans were left with mixed reactions; some appreciated Chuba Hubbard for his attire, while others were just not impressed. Here's what they had to say on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is the worst thing I have ever seen"

Meanwhile, the Panthers lost 30-33 to the Packers on Sunday. Hubbard had 16 carries and ran for 43 yards with one touchdown in the matchup.

The Panthers are at the bottom of the NFC South with a 2-13 record. The Carolina Panthers face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Chuba Hubbard is a huge Edmonton Oilers supporter

Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers

Hubbard plays for the city of Carolina in the NFL, which also has an NHL team, the Carolina Hurricanes. However, despite that, the Panthers running back has remained a firm supporter of the Edmonton Oilers and hopes they win their fifth Stanley Cup soon.

The running back has often been spotted at Rogers Place cheering for the Oilers whenever he's back home:

“I’ve only been home twice in the last two or three years, I went back home and saw my family. I was able to go to an Oilers game, they always treat me really well. They treat me pretty good, I ain’t gonna lie,” Hubbard said (via 3downnation).

“Hockey’s big, I took my girl back to Canada with me and she was like: ‘This is crazy, this is like a college or NFL game, I didn’t expect this.’ I was like: ‘Yeah, it’s the same atmosphere.’ It’s definitely big up there.”

Chuba Hubbard was selected No. 126 by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's been with the team for the last three years and has recorded 11 career touchdowns in 45 career games.