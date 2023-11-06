"Would be hilarious to see" - NHL insider fires warning to Flames over three superstars' future 

NHL fans and insiders have been buzzing with anticipation over the future of the Calgary Flames and the potential departure of three standout defensemen. In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, respected NHL insider Elliotte Friedman issued a stark warning to the Flames fans.

Friedman hinted at the future of Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov, suggesting that the team might put these three talented defensemen on the market.

Elliotte Friedman tweeted,

"Calgary could have 3 defencemen on the market, 3 good defencemen on the market: Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. It would be hilarious to see Calgary bailing out Toronto and Edmonton on one level"

Friedman's comments have ignited discussions across the hockey community, as the potential availability of these three players is a big move. The Flames have been in a position of strength when it comes to their defensive lineup, boasting a trio of skilled blueliners who have made significant contributions to the team's success in recent years.

Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov are undeniably key pieces of the Calgary defensive puzzle. However, the prospect of these three defensemen hitting the market has sparked curiosity about the Flames' intentions.

If Calgary were to make them available for trade, it could potentially benefit rival teams like Toronto and Edmonton, who are often in need of defensive upgrades. This notion, as expressed by Friedman, has been met with a degree of amusement, given the historical rivalry between Calgary and these two Canadian rivals.

NHL suspended Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane

Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane has received a one-game suspension without pay for a cross-checking incident against Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann during NHL Game No. 170 in Seattle on November 4. The Department of Player Safety of the National Hockey League (NHL) announced this suspension.

The incident in question took place at 8:43 of the first period, and Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty as a result. Per the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and considering his average annual salary, Mangiapane will forfeit $30,208.33. The funds will be directed to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Player safety remains a top priority in the League, and incidents such as these are taken seriously, resulting in disciplinary actions to maintain the integrity and safety of the game. This suspension shows the league's commitment to ensuring a fair and safe playing environment for all its participants.