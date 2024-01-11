"Would you really want him back?": Corey Perry's possible NHL return after Gary Bettman meeting leaves hockey fans divided

On Nov. 30 last year, Corey Perry found himself surrounded by controversy after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract. This comes after he was removed from the lineup ahead of a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 22.

Perry was placed on waivers, and after going unclaimed, the Blackhawks ultimately dissolved his contract. The club released a statement and said that the player engaged in conduct that was unacceptable and violated the club's internal policies.

According to Insider Elliotte Friedman, Perry met NHL commissioner Gery Bettman on Tuesday, and he was given the green light to return to the league and sign with a new team.

Following the contract termination, the 38-year-old became an unrestricted free agent, thus making him eligible to sign with any team. Unsurprisingly, fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Perry's return and were left with mixed reactions.

One fan tweeted:

"Would you really want him back if he never got treatment ?"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Corey Perry released an apology and admitted that his behavior was "inappropriate and wrong." He added that he would work with experts to discuss his struggles with alcohol:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down."

How many seasons has Corey Perry played in the NHL?

The 38-year-old free agent was drafted No. 38 by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft. He made his league debut in the 2005-06 season, and a year later, he won the only Stanley Cup with the club.

Corey Perry has 19 seasons of experience under his belt. Out of those, the veteran forward played for 14 years with the Ducks. Other teams Perry played for in his career include the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens.

In the summer of last year, the Bolts traded Corey Perry to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft. Perry was still productive this season, accumulating nine points through four goals and five assists in 16 games before the Hawks parted ways with him.

Overall, the 19-year veteran forward has garnered 892 points through 421 goals and 471 assists in 1,273 games.