"Wow nepo baby": NHL fans call out Connor Bedard over surprising relation to Blackhawks

The world of sports is no stranger to unexpected connections and surprising revelations. Recently Connor Bedard's unforeseen connection to Blackhawks was found. The Chicago Blackhawks Twitter account posted a historic photograph that shocked the hockey community.

The image pointed to a lesser-known chapter of NHL history involving rising star Connor Bedard. As fans react with a mix of curiosity, skepticism, and optimism, the unexpected relationship has sparked various responses on social media.

The official Chicago Blackhawks account tweeted a photograph showcasing Connor Bedard's great-great uncle, James Bedard, standing alongside two of his teammates. The caption read,

"The Bedard family is no stranger to the Blackhawks organization 🤯. Connor's great-great uncle James (left) played 22 games from 1949-51."

In the wake of this revelation, NHL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this surprising connection. While many expressed genuine interest and amusement at the discovery, others couldn't resist injecting a touch of playful skepticism into the mix.

One fan's comment could be summed up in two words:

"wow nepo baby."

The term "nepo baby" is often used humorously in sports when a player's connections seem to play a role in their opportunities.

Another fan shared a comment tinged with a hint of optimism and perhaps a dash of superstition:

"Let's hope Connor fairs better."

Another fan tweeted:

"It’s a sign."

As the hockey community buzzes with conversations about this unexpected connection, one thing is certain: the world of sports never fails to surprise us.

Sherwood announced a partnership with Connor Bedard

Sherwood Hockey, a renowned global brand making hockey equipment, recently announced its official collaboration with the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft, Connor Bedard. This partnership is set to witness Bedard exclusively wielding the cutting-edge Sherwood Rekker Legend sticks and gloves.

Connor Bedard requires gear that complements his performance and perfectly aligns with his distinctive playing style, allowing him to excel on the ice.

With excitement, Bedard shared his thoughts on the collaboration,

"I'm thrilled to join forces with the Sherwood team. From the moment I started collaborating with Sherwood to develop hockey equipment that could elevate my game, I've been consistently impressed by their approach, expertise, and unwavering commitment to crafting top-tier gear. Their innovative strides in the realm of hockey resonate with my passion for the sport, and I'm truly honored to contribute to their journey."

Sherwood Hockey's dedication to providing top-notch gear aligns seamlessly with Bedard's aspirations for his career.