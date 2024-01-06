WWE star Logan Paul takes a playful jab at the Vancouver Canucks while addressing Kevin Owens for the U.S. title

At the WWE Smackdown in Vancouver on Friday night, social media influencer turned professional wrestler Logan Paul took a playful jab at the Vancouver Canucks while addressing Kevin Owens for the U.S. title.

As the crowd gathered at Rogers Arena eagerly anticipated the match between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar, the stakes were high, with the winner earning the right to face Paul at WWE's Royal Rumble. Owens, a favorite among Canucks fans and one of former head coach Bruce Boudreau's top five professional wrestlers emerged victorious against Escobar, securing his shot at the U.S. title.

Seizing the opportunity to play the villain, or "heel" in wrestling terms, Logan Paul delivered a promo that not only played up Owens' Canadianness but also took a humorous swipe at the Vancouver Canucks. In response to Owens potentially winning the U.S. title, Paul quipped:

"You all thought a Canadian — a Canadian? — could have the United States championship? Kevin, brother, you beating me for the U.S. title is like the Canucks winning a Stanley Cup: it's never gonna happen!"

In classic heel fashion, Paul, who had previously secured the championship by cheating against Rey Mysterio, aimed to incite the crowd's ire. However, his playful jab at the Vancouver Canucks inadvertently served another purpose – it endeared Owens to the Canadian audience even more.

The moment reached its climax when Owens, basking in the support of the crowd, knocked Paul to the ground, broken arm and all, eliciting thunderous cheers. As the storyline unfolds, it appears that Logan Paul's heel antics may have unintentionally fueled the fire for a hero's triumph in the wrestling ring.

Vancouver Canucks Dominate NHL Standings: A mid-season triumph

The Vancouver Canucks are currently dominating the NHL standings, holding the coveted top spot with 51 points in 38 games. With an impressive 24-11-3 record, they boast a points percentage (P%) of .671, showcasing their consistent success on the ice. The Canucks' offensive prowess is evident in their goal differential of +45, having scored 143 goals while allowing only 98.

Their performance remains strong both at home and on the road, with a 14-4-1 record in their home arena and a commendable 10-7-2 record on away ice. Despite a recent setback with a 6-2-2 record in their last ten games and a current losing streak (L1), the Canucks remain a formidable force in the NHL.

Key contributors include J.T. Miller with 50 points and Quinn Hughes with 46 points, leading a talented roster that has propelled the team to the summit of the league. In goal, Thatcher Demko stands tall with an 18-8-0 record, solidifying the Vancouver Canucks' position as a top contender in the ongoing NHL season.