"You almost lost" - NHL fans react as New Jersey Devils take savage dig at Islanders following dramatic 5-4 OT win

NHL fans were in for a treat on Friday night as the New Jersey Devils pulled off a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory against the New York Islanders. The Devils showcased their sheer power during their man advantage, scoring all four goals they needed to secure the win.

The hero of the night, Jack Hughes, etched his name into the annals of NHL history with his overtime goal that sent fans into a frenzy. It was a nail-biting contest from start to finish, and the Devils made sure the Islanders knew it.

What really got fans talking, though, was the way the Devils celebrated their well-earned victory. In a moment of sheer bravado, they took a savage dig at the Islanders, making their sentiments clear. The Devils put the 'power' in their power play, and the Islanders couldn't keep up.

NHL enthusiasts flooded social media with reactions to the New Jersey Devils' bold move:

The rivalry between these two teams just got more intense, and fans are already anticipating the next showdown. If this game is any indication, the battle between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders is sure to be one for the books.

New Jersey Devils edge Islanders in thrilling OT power play duel

In an electrifying clash between the Devils and Islanders, the game unfolded as a rollercoaster of power plays, lead changes and a triumphant overtime finish.

The Devils struck first in the opening period, with Dougie Hamilton's sensational power-play goal. Their first-period performance was the best of the season, displaying seamless teamwork.

The second period maintained the intensity, with Tyler Toffoli notching a power-play goal, granting New Jersey a 2-1 lead. Luke Hughes extended their advantage to 3-2 with a precise shot amidst traffic.

Both teams were tied 2-2 after the first period and added two goals each in the second. Jack Hughes managed to secure a 4-3 lead for the Devils with his fourth power-play goal of the night.

With just 1:11 left in regulation, the Islanders leveled the score at four, pulling their goalie for an extra attacker. However, the heroics of Jack Hughes in overtime sealed the deal with his 10th point of the season, earning the Devils a hard-fought victory.

While the Devils celebrated their thrilling win, concern loomed over captain Nico Hischier, who was absent in the third period. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Hischier, the Devils emerged victorious in a game that will be remembered for its power-play prowess and dramatic overtime finish.